  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 F-250 Super Duty
5(60%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(20%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,788 - $5,318
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

never will I own one again

james, 09/26/2015
2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
3 of 7 people found this review helpful

First day I bought my 2004 Ford f250 I had to get the dip stick repaired the handling is really bad my wife complains about how it's like driving a Mac truck there's always something breaking on it

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

gas?

dsk, 10/20/2006
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck, but it is a truck. I have had many F-150's that were great trucks, did everything you wanted, but you couldn't plow, except with a joke plow. If you could get a little closer to 20 mpg it would be within reason. Is there an overdrive for the overdrive? You need a kidney belt just to go over a speed bump. It is nice looking, not as nice as an F-150, 1997-2003 era. It is nicer than a new F-150.

Report Abuse

best truck i ever bought

jturner, 11/26/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

5.32 liter is great, love this truck

Report Abuse

safe powerful impressive

john, 02/27/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck intimidates, nobody pulls out in front of me. The 5.4 pulls my 10,000lb low boy great. This truck is so comfortable (I have a replaced hip). The seat feels so good I don't want to ever get out of the truck.iI can't think of anything I don't like. This is like only my 17th truck, I'm keeping this one for a while.

Report Abuse

TRUE STRENGTH AND RELIABILITY

TNPDCHF, 02/22/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent reliable truck for both business and pleasure. Great looks inside and out.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles