Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
never will I own one again
First day I bought my 2004 Ford f250 I had to get the dip stick repaired the handling is really bad my wife complains about how it's like driving a Mac truck there's always something breaking on it
gas?
This is a great truck, but it is a truck. I have had many F-150's that were great trucks, did everything you wanted, but you couldn't plow, except with a joke plow. If you could get a little closer to 20 mpg it would be within reason. Is there an overdrive for the overdrive? You need a kidney belt just to go over a speed bump. It is nice looking, not as nice as an F-150, 1997-2003 era. It is nicer than a new F-150.
best truck i ever bought
5.32 liter is great, love this truck
safe powerful impressive
This truck intimidates, nobody pulls out in front of me. The 5.4 pulls my 10,000lb low boy great. This truck is so comfortable (I have a replaced hip). The seat feels so good I don't want to ever get out of the truck.iI can't think of anything I don't like. This is like only my 17th truck, I'm keeping this one for a while.
TRUE STRENGTH AND RELIABILITY
Excellent reliable truck for both business and pleasure. Great looks inside and out.
