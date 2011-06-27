Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

never will I own one again james , 09/26/2015 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 7 people found this review helpful First day I bought my 2004 Ford f250 I had to get the dip stick repaired the handling is really bad my wife complains about how it's like driving a Mac truck there's always something breaking on it Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

gas? dsk , 10/20/2006 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great truck, but it is a truck. I have had many F-150's that were great trucks, did everything you wanted, but you couldn't plow, except with a joke plow. If you could get a little closer to 20 mpg it would be within reason. Is there an overdrive for the overdrive? You need a kidney belt just to go over a speed bump. It is nice looking, not as nice as an F-150, 1997-2003 era. It is nicer than a new F-150.

best truck i ever bought jturner , 11/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 5.32 liter is great, love this truck

safe powerful impressive john , 02/27/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck intimidates, nobody pulls out in front of me. The 5.4 pulls my 10,000lb low boy great. This truck is so comfortable (I have a replaced hip). The seat feels so good I don't want to ever get out of the truck.iI can't think of anything I don't like. This is like only my 17th truck, I'm keeping this one for a while.