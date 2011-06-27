Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Fix or Repair Daily
My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.
6.0 problems
Purchased with about 18k miles, ran well up to 2009 - started blowing oil filter off(and all engine oil out) - thought I had put filter on wrong - happened again and this time burned up turbo - Spoke with a mechanic - manufacturer of engine put faulty head bolts on engine - head started lifting up and pressure backs up into the cooling and oil systems - had it repaired (new head bolts, head gaskets, oil cooler, turbo and bypassed egr) now runs great.
"Powerstrokes" Died With the 7.3L
Have had several ford Powerstrokes over time, the 6.9, 7.3, 7.3 turbo, and now a 6.0 By far, the 6.0 has to be the biggest peice of crap ford ever closed a hood over! Yes, I bought this truck used, but after hearing the problems that most other 6.0 owners have, I know that this engine is just prone to problems. My truck leaked oil from the day I bought it, 10 times in the shop and it still leaks. You also can't keep injectors in this truck. try $7800 for 4 injectors, and another attempt to patch an oil leak. did I metion they have to pull the cab off the truck to do just about anything to it? EGR valves, turbo replaced, 4x4 hubs replaced. Its Junk! and I have only put 20,000 miles on!
I cant believe I really bought it !
This is the Ford's Answer to the AValance without the rattling sounds. I can live with the 8.5 MPG since my Ranger XLT Super Can only got about 13 MPG Highway. Added Poly Snow Plow and LCD DVD System aftermarket. Bought cash and let monther nature pay me back. I baby this truck and will never let it be left alone for too long. Bought LOJACK with best available homing device and immediate call system to 20 numbers. The only knock on this truck is that it has no rear Cig Lighter plug in for the kids cool games and laptop while in back seat. One word is that this truck is classy but not overbearing. Sorry, nobody drives it but me.
Dumped by a diesel
Bought the 6.0L diesel, nothing but trouble; 6 injectors,1 turbo charger and exhaust tube, wiring problems at my expense now along with EGR valve, and continual door latch problems along with weather molding problems. Seems sad Ford in Detroit acknowledges problems but has no fix; told me not to drive it too much! More shopping around coming up - have had Fords for 30+ years, NO MORE. Cannot hold 65- 70mph speeds without engine shutter, no problems found by techs, and not the tires either!
