Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best heavy duty truck you can get
We got one of the last 7.3 liter Power Stroke diesel models in the 2003 model year before Ford switched to the 6.0L. We bought the truck new, and we now have 174,000 miles on it. We have had zero powertrain issues, and the only electrical issues we have had were with the alternator failing (once), the ABS module failing (again, once), and a shift-on-the-fly 4WD issue (only once). This truck has plenty of power to do anything. I have pulled people out of ditches and up hills in the snow with this truck. Just lock the diffs and go. We have hauled our truck camper and towed our boat at the same time, and the truck handles it just fine.
Wow, What a truck!
This truck has creamed the competition for me. I used to be a die-hard Chevy man, but this is in a completely different class. The ride is smooth with incredible power. Did I say it has power? What an understatement! The comfort is a real surprise. My wife was used to riding in my Chevy and was a little reluctant to even ride with me in this BIG truck. She is looking over my shoulder telling me to make sure people understand the comfort. I have the PowerStroke engine, and, surprisingly, it is quiet enough for my 3 week old son to sleep in. I highly recommend this vehicle!!
STOP LOOKING AND BUY IT!
I bought the truck 2 weeks ago. I have been a Chevy at heart (boy did I hear it) and this truck is great. The fuel tank is my only complaint as it is small (27 gallons) at 14.5 mpg around town. Plenty of torque around town and plenty of horsepower for the highway. Haven't used the 4x4 yet, but I will soon! =) Stop looking and buy it. I got the 7.3l and am glad I did.
Best Truck on the market
Loved this truck, performance was great. Used to call it my big sports car. Never had any mechanical issues at all, how ever it chewed thru tires once a year in the front end. Power when needed and a soft relaxing ride. I would buy another in a heart beat. The V-10 drank the gas like it was going out of style in the city but on the highway it was fair.
Frame Protection
My first crew cab, long bed, F-250. Recently had misfortune of a driver's side impact by a mini van doing better than 60. I was spun and the driver's door came into the seat. I walked away with some bruises, that's all. I'm ordering a 2006 just like the 2003. No additions or subtractions. Excellent built, excellent ride and performance.
