Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Now 10 years old Super Joe , 12/11/2009 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My Super Duty reached it's 10th B day in May. Its easy to rate a vehicle when its a year or two old with a few miles on it. My truck just passed 270k and it still looks better than any other 3 or 4 year old truck. It has pulled loads to 30k over trips of 6000 miles in mountains. Mileage never less than 16 - 20 empty and never added a qt of oil between changes of 5000 miles. This with the truck living mostly in Minnesota's salt and snow. This truck has never let me down even in the 9 winters with sub zero temps. To date the only items replaced were the normal consumables like brakes, wheel bearings, etc. Teh engine still runs like new teh tranny is solid and the body shows no rust.

99 f 250 7.3 rick , 11/18/2015 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new in 1999 I pulled a 30 foot travel trailer from Louisville Kentucky to California several times averaging 16 - 18 miles per gallon empty average 22 - 24 miles/gallon I had to replace the starter alternator minor repairs best truck I ever owned 7.3 is great motor Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It can pull Jim , 10/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Ford knows how to make a pulling truck although they give up decent fuel economy in the process. My V10 gets about 11 mpg with the 4.30 gears. The truck is very reliable but it does use a quart of oil between changes. The transmission is bullet proof with regular fluid changes. Previous comments were correct, you can't go anywhere other than on pavement without 4x4 due to the weight.

I can't believe its a FORD!!!!! marcus , 03/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this truck a month ago. The original owner purchased it new in 1999. It have 144,000 miles and runs perfect. Fuel economy it great i have a 2006 honda ridgeline and the 7.3 powerstroke gets better fuel mileage. Mixed city and highway i get 18-20.