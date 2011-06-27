Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Now 10 years old
My Super Duty reached it's 10th B day in May. Its easy to rate a vehicle when its a year or two old with a few miles on it. My truck just passed 270k and it still looks better than any other 3 or 4 year old truck. It has pulled loads to 30k over trips of 6000 miles in mountains. Mileage never less than 16 - 20 empty and never added a qt of oil between changes of 5000 miles. This with the truck living mostly in Minnesota's salt and snow. This truck has never let me down even in the 9 winters with sub zero temps. To date the only items replaced were the normal consumables like brakes, wheel bearings, etc. Teh engine still runs like new teh tranny is solid and the body shows no rust.
99 f 250 7.3
I bought this truck brand new in 1999 I pulled a 30 foot travel trailer from Louisville Kentucky to California several times averaging 16 - 18 miles per gallon empty average 22 - 24 miles/gallon I had to replace the starter alternator minor repairs best truck I ever owned 7.3 is great motor
It can pull
Ford knows how to make a pulling truck although they give up decent fuel economy in the process. My V10 gets about 11 mpg with the 4.30 gears. The truck is very reliable but it does use a quart of oil between changes. The transmission is bullet proof with regular fluid changes. Previous comments were correct, you can't go anywhere other than on pavement without 4x4 due to the weight.
I can't believe its a FORD!!!!!
i bought this truck a month ago. The original owner purchased it new in 1999. It have 144,000 miles and runs perfect. Fuel economy it great i have a 2006 honda ridgeline and the 7.3 powerstroke gets better fuel mileage. Mixed city and highway i get 18-20.
Great Heavy Duty Truck
I purchased my 1999 in 2005 for about $15,000 with about 45,000 miles on it, and it had a 5th wheel hitch and normal receiver hitch already on it. Mine is the Lariat with 4WD, and full 8' bed, with the V-10 gasoline. Primary use was to ocasionaly pull a boat with the normal hitch or horse trailer with the 5th wheel. Does a very good job pulling either one! Gas mileage is poor, but with the big V-10 you should expect that. I only get about 10-11 mpg highway when not pulling, and with a heavy horse trailer loaded it drops down to the 8 mpg range on highway. It seats 5 with no issues and is comfortable. You do have to "climb up" into it - and ride is stiff when not loaded or pulling.
