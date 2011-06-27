  1. Home
2019 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.4
5 reviews
Replacement for Tacoma

Richard, 06/20/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
60 of 67 people found this review helpful

I needed a new truck as my 2001 Tacoma was starting to get tired at 220k. Wanted a regular cab shortbed truck as it’s usually just me in the cab and I haul smaller loads (building materials, furniture, motorcycles.). Other than being gigantic compared to my Toyota, I love this thing. Great daily driver for commuting to work as well as making longer trips. Went with standard 3.3 V6 and getting better mileage than my old truck. It’s not fast but it’s powerful enough the way I use it. Very happy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
NEW 2019 f150 POS

joe swim, 08/22/2019
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
42 of 54 people found this review helpful

Just got my factory ordered f150 with the 10 speed transmission. Total POS. It jumps back and forth when shifting, it feels like you are driving in OD at low speed where it bumps back and forth from OD to drive. I waited 2 1/2 months for this truck to arrive. I have driven it less than 50 miles and already having terrible shifting problem. I ordered it with the 5.0 coyote and 10 SPD trans. I had no choice. I will never own another FORD. Total disgrace!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this xl

Chech, 06/06/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 16 people found this review helpful

Equip it right...be happy 4x4 with rear locker Get a rear window defroster 3.3 na engine All you need nothing You don't

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my new pick up

Troy, 11/27/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Traded my F250 for a 150 and I'm very happy.

What all the hype about?

Commercial equipment, 05/12/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 72 people found this review helpful

Absolutely no steering radius , ball joints and front tires went at 60000 mileage not there ,too many problems ,I use my trucks ,not for show a piece ,to make a loud exhaust noise .These are for people that have only drive back and forth to work and fix or repair daily.Too bad Ford ,it has some ups but mostly downs . I can sum it up like this , these trucks and mostly the v-8’s F250 and F350 are Awkward to drive and use, (most ford drivers have only driven and owned fords).

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
