2019 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Replacement for Tacoma Richard , 06/20/2019 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 67 people found this review helpful I needed a new truck as my 2001 Tacoma was starting to get tired at 220k. Wanted a regular cab shortbed truck as it’s usually just me in the cab and I haul smaller loads (building materials, furniture, motorcycles.). Other than being gigantic compared to my Toyota, I love this thing. Great daily driver for commuting to work as well as making longer trips. Went with standard 3.3 V6 and getting better mileage than my old truck. It’s not fast but it’s powerful enough the way I use it. Very happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

NEW 2019 f150 POS joe swim , 08/22/2019 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 54 people found this review helpful Just got my factory ordered f150 with the 10 speed transmission. Total POS. It jumps back and forth when shifting, it feels like you are driving in OD at low speed where it bumps back and forth from OD to drive. I waited 2 1/2 months for this truck to arrive. I have driven it less than 50 miles and already having terrible shifting problem. I ordered it with the 5.0 coyote and 10 SPD trans. I had no choice. I will never own another FORD. Total disgrace!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this xl Chech , 06/06/2019 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 16 people found this review helpful Equip it right...be happy 4x4 with rear locker Get a rear window defroster 3.3 na engine All you need nothing You don't Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my new pick up Troy , 11/27/2019 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Traded my F250 for a 150 and I'm very happy. Report Abuse