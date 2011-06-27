Used 2018 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

My beautiful blue 4 star truck. (update) Chris S , 03/28/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 90 of 97 people found this review helpful *To clarify, Edmunds did not offer the EXACT description of my truck to review. I picked the closest one to mine. I have the 2018 Ford Supercrew XLT 4 door 5.5' bed 5.0L V8 with the 10 speed automatic (no 4WD on mine) Let me start by saying "I love my truck". The Lightning Blue is beautiful and turns heads(that's not an exaggeration, when I first bought it I was actually uncomfortable because of the strangers looking at me as I drove it until I figured out why). Comfortable. Powerful. And it was fun to drive for about the first month or so. When my truck had about 2,800 miles on it and I wrote my original review in March of 2018, my truck had spent approximately 5 weeks of my first 4 months in the dealership. Despite the fact it didn't do this when it was new, it started having weird shifting issues. This is the first year they paired the 10 speed transmission with the 5.0 liter engine and now - after a few years of living with what Ford calls a "characteristic of the vehicle" - I've come to the conclusion they did a bad job of laying out the shift points. In traffic, it shifts at odd and inappropriate times that make it feel like the engine has skipped timing or something. It's annoying but Ford says it's normal. If you put the truck in Sport or Towing mode, it goes away. I had the module that controls the radio go out at 35,500 miles and Ford replaced it. What happened is everything on the display went out. It wouldn't "see" radio, XM, phone, etc, when switching modes and the backup camera went black. Took them 4 days to get the part and they replaced it while I waited, and was covered by warranty up to 36k miles. While they had it for the radio problem, they said they thought the weird ridge in my dash was a distortion, so they ordered a new dash and after it came in 3 weeks later they brought me in, gave me a loaner, and 2 days later gave me my truck with a brand new dash... Exactly like the old one. Apparently that's just how it's shaped! Haha. Lastly, I LOATHE the autostart/shutoff feature. I think it's a great idea in theory, but when you pull up to turn left across oncoming traffic and it shuts off, when your opening comes to go, you let off the brake, the truck starts, and SOMETIMES the power steering doesn't come up immediately. So you're trying to steer a tank across traffic. Ford says that's normal. I've complained that if someone driving isn't very strong or prepared, it could cause an accident. If it shuts off while you're facing uphill at a stoplight, when you let off the brake and it autostarts, it can stall. When that happens, I found out (while having cars honking at me) that you have to put it in park, turn the key all the way off, restart it, wait a second for it to come online, and then shift back into drive. I turn the feature off every time I drive it now, and it's the biggest reason I can't give 5 stars. Overall I would recommend it after owning it a couple of years. I was irate about the shifting issues, but it's a minor annoyance now. For the price I paid, it's a great truck for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliability? Dean Z , 01/20/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 62 of 67 people found this review helpful As others have noted, Edmonds choices for my truck don't exist. I have the 3.5 turbo with the short bed. Had the truck three weeks and then the "wonderful" 10 speed transmission wouldn't shift. Trucks been in the shop for over a week and still not back to me. Not even a month with my truck and here we go. Supposedly a sensor, but its taken over a week to get it fixed? Horrible. All the looks and hype of the technology is meaningless if it doesn't run. Wish a new model Tundra was an option....

Luxury Truck Dave OBrien , 12/23/2017 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 70 of 76 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2018 Platinum with the 3.5l Ecoboost and rolled over the 1,000 mile mark this week. Let me start by saying there's a lot to like about this truck. I've been a longtime Toyota fan but have to say the initial build quality appears to be on par with anything they make. We'll see how it holds up over time. There are also so many cool features on this truck it takes awhile to learn all of its capabilities. My favorite things are the awesome sound system, the large moonroof and the feeling of blastoff when you stomp on the accelerator especially at higher speeds. A couple of not so fun things are the turbo lag - yes it's noticeable from a standstill start and the stupid auto-stop feature that's now on all Fords. It's a pain to hit the disable button every time you get in the truck but someone figured out if you put a trailer test light in the rear it won't activate. You can avoid the turbo lag by going with the V8 version. On the positive side again are the that handling and ride feel really solid and it's a downright pleasure at highway speeds. Some of the paved roads I drive are pretty rough but the truck absorbs the shocks pretty well (but not as well as my Mercedes SUV). It won't let you forget that this is still a truck that's capable of towing over 12,000 lbs for goodness sake. As far as mileage it's averaging around 20 mpg in mixed use so far. Overall I'd say I'm very happy with the first thousand miles and would buy the same truck again. My primary advice to you as a buyer is to make sure you compare the V8 feel and Ecoboost feel and capabilities before buying so that you're making an informed purchase.

Transmission Hunting lyn , 02/12/2018 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 59 of 64 people found this review helpful Soon after purchased (about 400 miles) Truck started running rough when cursing between 40 and 60 mph. Initially thought the engine was missing but the service tech said it was the transmission hunting for gears. Surprisingly it isn't shifting gears when rough running happens. It Usually happens when cruse control increases power slightly while driving on relatively flat road. Service Said to drive it a 1000 miles and it would straiten itself out. Didn't happen. After the 3rd trip to service they said it is just how it shifts get use to it. A 50K vehicle shouldn't feel continually missing or hesitating.