Used 2016 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.3
9 reviews
Are you kidding me?!!

Dale Drottar, 11/27/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Owned the truck five months! Headlight unit had to be replaced, plastic adjuster striped, replaced wiper blades- left streaks, back side of side view mirror came off in car wash, electrical problems: no radio but cd player worked-dash lights were in day time mode at night-alarm went off by itself- power windows go up half way then go back down on their own- . What a disappointment. Truck LOOKS very sharp but the longer I own it the more disappointed I am. Anybody wanna buy it?! Owned many Rams before- no problems. This is a brand new 2016 f150, regular cab,short bed, and I have many compliments on it. For sale. 5500 miles. Go to get trade in value and it's pathetic- five grand loss in five months of me owning it. Update: fortunately I was able to trade the thing in, taking less of a hit than I thought due to the vehicle , Ram, that I bought. NEVER again a ford - Fixed Or Repaiered Daily = FORD

2.7 ecoboost sends intermittent fumes into the cab

Fred K, 02/09/2017
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It sounds like the same problem that some new Ford Explorers have experienced. But, that problem is a vent design flaw that the F150 doesn't have. The dealer, of course, can't duplicate it. My daughter and I nearly choked to death. It happens on the freeway, or under heavy acceleration. There's also a raw gasoline smell when exiting the freeway on a long offramp deceleration. Electrical dash problems come and go. Driver window auto up, sometimes goes up and down a few times when pressed. Auto stop works about half the time. Dealer can't duplicate, so can't repair.

DOnt buy F-150

Will Lyons, 10/25/2017
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought a new F-150 2 years ago and has been in and out of the shop 10 times now for a leak that this dealer can not fix. I have taken my truck to two dealerships now and neither can stop the leak. Every time it rains I get a bad odor which can only be compared to the smell of a wet dog. Called Ford corporate which put me in touch with regional service manager TJ which does not seam to care about my situation. Do not by a Ford from this dealer.

My first new Ford Truck!

AJ Barlow, 02/07/2018
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Let me start by saying that it does not matter what brand of vehicle you buy, they all will have good reviews and bad reviews. It always seems that there are more negative reviews on Ford trucks than the other brands but when you sell and have more trucks on the road than all the others that's to be expected. This is the first new Ford truck that I have ever bought and so far I love it. I have had this truck for two years now and I have not had one problem with it. Every other vehicle that I have bought new over the years, I have had at least one or two issues during the first two years. My 2008 Silverado had the thermostat and power windows stop working in the first year. My 2013 RAM had the oil pressure sending unit fail along with a transmission leak within the first six months of owning it. Even my wife's 2015 Toyota Tacoma has been back to get an oil leak fixed and a tick fixed in the valve train. I am not here to say that one brand is better than the other but if this Ford truck continues to treat me as good as it has so far, I will stick with Ford. I chose the base 3.5L Non-Turbo V6 because its been around for a while and is very reliable. The engine that I chose is more than enough power for what I do which includes pulling a 16ft boat or 16ft enclosed trailer with two ATV's. It pulls mountains loaded or unloaded very well and I still get decent fuel mileage. I have averaged around 26 on the highway doing 70 mph and I average 18.6 mpg around town. The engine is very quiet and the transmission always shifts smooth. I love the Sport mode that Ford put in these trucks. I am not sure what exactly it does but this truck is a different animal when in Sport mode. The interior is very comfortable and well laid out. For a regular cab, there is a lot of room to stretch out you legs. The cabin is very quiet while driving down the road. I love the electronic locking rear axle much better that the so called automatic locking rear that was in my Silverado. When I turn the knob to lock the rear, I know its locked. I don't have to hope that it locks. I do not recommend locking the rear in snow since all the truck will do is fishtail everywhere. If you are going through mud or just driving down some trails, that's were that rear locker really shines. My only complaints about the truck are that I don't like how loose the steering feels and the base radio just sucks! Come on Ford, for what I paid for this truck at least include either a CD player or USB audio port. Overall I would highly recommend a Ford 150 to anyone who is in the market for a full size truck. They are the best selling truck for over 40 years for a reason!

Ford tough - if you don't use the aluminum bed

Joe Shukovsky, 06/08/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I rented a ford truck to carry some material and dropped a toolbox by accident into the bed, puncturing a hole. I had to pay for it and it cost me over $1000. Unfortunately, this happens a lot as now I see Chevrolet is doing a test it is advertising that its steel bed holds up while Ford's can no longer do the same. So you get better gas mileage in the Ford but if you make a mistake a drop a moderately heavy item in the bed, you will have a hole in the floor. See this video from Chevy: http://www.chevrolet.com/silverado-films.html

