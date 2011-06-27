Used 2016 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

AJ Barlow , 02/07/2018 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Let me start by saying that it does not matter what brand of vehicle you buy, they all will have good reviews and bad reviews. It always seems that there are more negative reviews on Ford trucks than the other brands but when you sell and have more trucks on the road than all the others that's to be expected. This is the first new Ford truck that I have ever bought and so far I love it. I have had this truck for two years now and I have not had one problem with it. Every other vehicle that I have bought new over the years, I have had at least one or two issues during the first two years. My 2008 Silverado had the thermostat and power windows stop working in the first year. My 2013 RAM had the oil pressure sending unit fail along with a transmission leak within the first six months of owning it. Even my wife's 2015 Toyota Tacoma has been back to get an oil leak fixed and a tick fixed in the valve train. I am not here to say that one brand is better than the other but if this Ford truck continues to treat me as good as it has so far, I will stick with Ford. I chose the base 3.5L Non-Turbo V6 because its been around for a while and is very reliable. The engine that I chose is more than enough power for what I do which includes pulling a 16ft boat or 16ft enclosed trailer with two ATV's. It pulls mountains loaded or unloaded very well and I still get decent fuel mileage. I have averaged around 26 on the highway doing 70 mph and I average 18.6 mpg around town. The engine is very quiet and the transmission always shifts smooth. I love the Sport mode that Ford put in these trucks. I am not sure what exactly it does but this truck is a different animal when in Sport mode. The interior is very comfortable and well laid out. For a regular cab, there is a lot of room to stretch out you legs. The cabin is very quiet while driving down the road. I love the electronic locking rear axle much better that the so called automatic locking rear that was in my Silverado. When I turn the knob to lock the rear, I know its locked. I don't have to hope that it locks. I do not recommend locking the rear in snow since all the truck will do is fishtail everywhere. If you are going through mud or just driving down some trails, that's were that rear locker really shines. My only complaints about the truck are that I don't like how loose the steering feels and the base radio just sucks! Come on Ford, for what I paid for this truck at least include either a CD player or USB audio port. Overall I would highly recommend a Ford 150 to anyone who is in the market for a full size truck. They are the best selling truck for over 40 years for a reason!