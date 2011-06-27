  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Had it 7 months now with one big issue

Ken Andrews, 04/09/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It is my work truck. Reg cab has little room to store much. Center seat folds down which makes a nice armrest with cup holders. 3.5 NA V6 seems to be a sleepy little engine but north of 3,000 rpm , it " wakes up " and takes off. It actually performs quite well, I can only guess the turbo models are real screamers. The truck has already started making some creaking noises ( I also read this on another forum). Mileage hasn't been great. Maybe 16 around town if I baby it and on the highway, 23.5 was my best. Had two occasions where it all but shut down. Low speed , wouldn't idle over 1,000 rpm and all kinds of warning lights. They ended up replacing the throttle body. Has been fine since. Have hit 26 mpg on a long trip but usually end up in the 21 mpg range for shorter trips. Around town mileage is usually around 14. Have not had any reason to use the 4x4 system yet. The Leer cap ( not Fords problem) has had some fit and finish issues. Had to glue some things back on.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2015 F 150 too much to lease!!!!!

CK, 01/31/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
They never go down for last year's model. I want to lease one for 199.00 a month on the a plan that's a joke. Had Ford trucks all my life, thinking about a Dodge ram truck instead. I can afford their leasing prices.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Still the best!

Craig Erickson, 03/06/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned three F150s and my 2015 is the best. After 22 thousand miles in all kinds of conditions my truck has not disappointed me. Not once. The handling, comfort, and fuel economy remain excellent. I will repeat what I said in my first review. Ford simply knows how to build pickups. I doubt I will ever drive anything other than a Ford F-150 unless it is a F-250.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
