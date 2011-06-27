Used 2015 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Ken Andrews , 04/09/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

It is my work truck. Reg cab has little room to store much. Center seat folds down which makes a nice armrest with cup holders. 3.5 NA V6 seems to be a sleepy little engine but north of 3,000 rpm , it " wakes up " and takes off. It actually performs quite well, I can only guess the turbo models are real screamers. The truck has already started making some creaking noises ( I also read this on another forum). Mileage hasn't been great. Maybe 16 around town if I baby it and on the highway, 23.5 was my best. Had two occasions where it all but shut down. Low speed , wouldn't idle over 1,000 rpm and all kinds of warning lights. They ended up replacing the throttle body. Has been fine since. Have hit 26 mpg on a long trip but usually end up in the 21 mpg range for shorter trips. Around town mileage is usually around 14. Have not had any reason to use the 4x4 system yet. The Leer cap ( not Fords problem) has had some fit and finish issues. Had to glue some things back on.