Used 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Consumer Reviews

Jane , 05/20/2019 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Gas milage and parking in Boston garages only negs but so worth the handling, performance and reliability. Really well thought out vehicle. It is like a sports car that can go anywhere! Love it.