Used 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Consumer Reviews

2014 Raptor

cary44, 03/03/2014
Great truck and fun to drive!

Best truck ever

Jane, 05/20/2019
SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Gas milage and parking in Boston garages only negs but so worth the handling, performance and reliability. Really well thought out vehicle. It is like a sports car that can go anywhere! Love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
