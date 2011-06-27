Used 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I did read all of the reviews. Some were good, some not so much. I bought my 2013 F-150 XLT Crew Cab Eco Boost 4x4 in October 2013. It is now late February 2015. The truck as been amazing. Power is incredible. Reliability is second to none. I have just shy of 25k on it, and it has been dealer maintained. The only drawbacks (my opinion) are 1. The driver seat - Wish it was more comfortable. 2. Steering wheel - Why not telescoping? Besides that, it is amazing. If I give it too much gas below 25 mph, tires burn out (early lesson learned). Fuel economy in pure city around 17mpg. Interstate long trips, 20/21mpg. Way more inside room (especially backseat leg room) than wife's
Wow
The selector for this review didn't give the right option for my truck. I have a F-150 XLT Super Cab 2x4 eco boost engine, currently 36,000 miles, shorter cab and longer bed because I am using this truck to tow a light weight (7200 lb dry weight, 9500 lbs loaded) 34' fifth wheel RV. This truck pulls my RV with ease, so far I have towed about 9000 miles from the flat (and sometimes windy) lands of Kansas to the mountain passes of over 10 and 11,000 feet with absolutely no problems. I can tow as fast as I want 60-70 mph, even using cruise control. MPG highway 20-23, towing 8-11. This is working perfectly for our needs.
Upgraded from a Yaris
I had a Yaris and wanted something with more room and comfortable. I really wanted a new 2015 with the aluminum body but the price was going to be more than a house so a used lariat was my trade off in cost and features. The truck is near perfect. I wish it had come with Navigation but another trade off for price. The brakes are my main complaint. They make a humming noise when braking in a turn and while it is still under original warranty, I haven't had the time to bring the truck in for a look. I would have gotten a Tundra but they don't make many 4.6L engines anymore and I didn't want a 5.7. So overall, a great truck and mine for the next 10+ years. Update: 11/16 Well I have owned this truck for almost 2 years. The only maintenance problem I have had was the coolant well cap somehow came off and all the radiator coolant got out from the motion and vibration of the truck moving. Last January, I couldn't get the windshield defrost to work The blower would work but no warm or hot air would come out. I finally checked under the hood and found the cap off of the well and went to a nearby Ford stealership to get an OEM replacement. That and some more antifreeze fixed the problem. I did replace the front brakes and rotors a couple of months ago. The OEM rotors were warped and when I hit the brakes, I could feel the vibrations through the brake pedal. The rotors I replaced them with looked thicker and solved the front brake issue. I still hear the noise when I hit the brakes so I now know its the rear brakes and the rotors and pads will be replaced very soon. Even the OEM tires are wearing very well. The look like they could go another 20k miles. Tires for this monster are very expensive. 275/65/18 tires are more expensive than 16 or 20 inch tires which is baffling. I have thought about downsizing to a 16 inch and getting new wheels but that would be another major investment. The one positive would be that it would be easier to get in the truck. The drivers side is the only place in the truck where Ford didn't put a handrail to help you get in. That would have been a major improvement! Last year I did use it to tow a trailer I rented and while the 5.0 did OK, I wish now I had looked for the larger engine. The 5.0 is just not powerful enough to do really heavy towing. Update 5/23/2018 I have had no issues or complaints with my F-150 and it just keeps running strong. The back brakes make a noise in cooler or cold weather but they stop sufficiently. The gas mileage is fairly consistent and the biggest variation seems to come from the gas brand I use. Marathon is usually the best and I get higher mileage using it. Everyone that rides in my truck comments that it looks brand new. I am not a clean freak so I think the materials used were really good. I don't keep my truck in a garage so Ford used great materials and paint in making this truck. I hope this is my last vehicle and I am planning on driving it for many years and miles! Update: 5-23-2018 Just turned 80K miles and still running strong. I have had one issue that required mechanical attention. One of my hoses from the radiator was leaking and had to be replaced. I also replaced the back brakes and rotors. The back brakes must have really been dragging because when I put on the new set, my gas mileage increased to about 21 miles per gallon on a long trip to Louisiana from Indiana. Local mileage usually is around 17.5 MPG. Still very happy with this truck. The interior looks new. I wouldn't dream of trading this in. The 5.0 is really an excellent motor and if you are thinking about buying an F-150, I would highly recommend the 5.0.
Ecoboost blues
Worst. Truck. Ever! I'm on my SECOND, Ford bought back my first F150 because of issues with the engine "misfire" and "stumble" They can't fix these things! Mine has had numerous updates, reflashes, parts changed, and yet it still suffers from hesitations. I'm also having problems with Sync, the A/C, and recently a driveline vibration and pulling to the right. Top it off with poor fuel economy nowhere near what Ford advertises! The final straw was results from a oil analysis, Other Ecoboost owners are having very high fuel dilution in their oil, mine is no different. I doubt these engines will live much past 100,000 miles.
TRUCK GOOD - CUSTOMER SERVICE HORRIBLE
The truck is good but developed a shimmy when starting off up to 10 MPH. We asked the service department at the dealership to look at it over a year ago and at that time they did not acknowledge that there was a problem. We continued to note the problem every time we went to the dealership. Finally the dealership did acknowledge the issue in May but have been unable to fix the issue. We contacted FORD CUSTOMER SERVICE three weeks ago and have not spoken to anyone from their regional management group. We did receive 1 message on the 30th but have not been able to get anyone to call us back since. Also really low gas mileage compared to what was said on the sticker. Ongoing saga.
