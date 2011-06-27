Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drivetrain
$39,610
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|504.0/684.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Equipment Group 401A
|yes
|Equipment Group 402A
|yes
|FX Appearance Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 400A
|yes
|Equipment Group 402A w/Navigation & Moonroof Discount
|yes
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrors
|yes
|Equipment Group 402A Discount
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Drop-In Plastic Bedliner
|yes
|Chrome Bug Shield
|yes
|P275/55R20 Black Side Wall Tires
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Pickup Box Access Steps
|yes
|Rear Wheel Well Liner
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|P275/55R20 Outside White Lettering All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Front track
|67.0 in.
|Gross weight
|7350 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|23.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1830 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|231.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|76.1 in.
|Wheel base
|144.5 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|P275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,610
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
