Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Equipment Group 402Ayes
FX Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Equipment Group 402A w/Navigation & Moonroof Discountyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsyes
Equipment Group 402A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Navigationyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Drop-In Plastic Bedlineryes
Chrome Bug Shieldyes
P275/55R20 Black Side Wall Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Access Stepsyes
Rear Wheel Well Lineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
P275/55R20 Outside White Lettering All-Terrain Tiresyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Gross weight7350 lbs.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload1830 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height76.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
