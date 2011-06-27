Used 2011 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

What a truck!! dlong18074 , 03/07/2011 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I recently purchase the 2011 F150 Platinum with 6.5 ft bed and the 3.5 l Ecoboost engine. This is an amazing truck. The fit and finish of the cabin is second to none.... Ford has thought of everything. The ride is super quiet and feels like I am sitting in my living room. I have to be careful as to my speed due to the fact that at 55 MPH it feels that I am hardly moving. The truck also looks great from the outside. The 6.5 ft bed is a must on a crew cab truck. It is much more proportional although it makes finding a parking spot a bit harder! I do worry a bit about the open grill for the Ecoboost engine but from what I have been reading it should not be an issue. Overall, excellent truck! Report Abuse

Believe the Hype nvr2lt , 07/26/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I realize the hype around the ecoboost motor sounds beyond believable but as a new owner I say believe it. I have owned a number of domestic trucks, big v 8's to Diesel's as well as a number of european sedans and my last ride was an Escalade. The F150 Platinum is on par with everyone of those vehicles for fit and finish. The performance and fuel economy of the ecoboost is amazing. Quiet ride, over the top technology and a huge discount off the MSRP and this is easily the best vehicle I have purchased in the last number of years. Nice job Ford!

Ecoboost great concept, terrible execution in first year! tri_guy , 08/14/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful When it works, the 3.5L twin turbo V-6 known as the "Ecoboost" is amazing. 21+ mpg, 365 HP & 425 trq. A great combination of daily driver with nearly 10K tow capacity. First 55K miles were great, but the 2011 EB relies on multiple ECU "systems" to attain this peak performance, and if anything is not working perfectly, mileage, power, and driveability fall-off quickly. Ford still has not acknowledged any issues that do exist with the 2011 version of this motor. Humidity. Coils. Valvetrain rattles at startup. Hood shaking misfire at idle. Black on chrome tailpipe. I would not buy a 2011 EB again. Maybe 2014, now that the 2011 bugs Ford never admitted have been worked out. 2011 EB - Stay away!!

5 Years of Reliability Michael Ramsey , 03/21/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The F150 Super Crew with 3.5 eco boost engine (Edmunds doesn't have this selection on their pull down menu) has been very reliable and has plenty of trailer pulling power. Actually fuel mileage with regular fuel (up to 10% ethanol) has been 16 city and 19 highway, if you can find non-ethanol fuel you'll see 19 city and up to 24 highway a substantial difference. I have 46,000 miles on my truck and have just replaced the battery. You can't beat the rear cab for it's roominess, and ease for getting in and out of, Ford should had put a grab handle on the drivers side. I strongly recommend have a spray in bed liner done to help preserve the truck bed. The only issues that I have encountered: 1- I did have power issues during a rain storm on several occasions, Ford did a mod on the intercooler to correct the problem. 2. The airbag light kept coming on, Ford replaced the drivers door cable which had issues, this took 4 trips to the dealer to resolve. 3. Rear window/mirror defogger failed, Ford replaced the rear window to resolve the problem. I strongly suspect that Ford (not just Ford) uses non-ethanol fuel when they come up with their fuel mileage figures, because I have never owned a vehicle that got their stated mileage unless I run non-ethanol fuel which as most of you know cost from $.50 to $1.50 per gallon more to purchase if you can find it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value