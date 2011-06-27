Used 2010 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Warranty problems
Traded a 2003 chevy in on a 2010 Ford F-150 (mainly price) never owned a Ford truck. always a Chevy. Anyway, since new had problems with truck, Salesman said no problem, bring it back for warranty. Ran it almost 9000 miles took it in with (5) listed problems. when I picked it up, I was told that there wasn't any problems every thing was NORMAL FOR A FORD! Problems listed were brake squeal(bad) in morning/engine noise (tap) when started up in morning/rumble noise from 35 to 40 mph (38 was real bad), windshield very blurry, my CHEVY didn't have any problems even with 130,000 miles. If I could I would trade back to Chevy IN heart beat What would you do?
Working truck
I seem to be one of the few that buys a truck to use as a truck. I am more interested in the motor, frame, tranny, rearend than if it has heated seats or I can plug my IPOD in or heated seats.I haul with this truck an drive it into fields. down graval roads an in the snow. The truck does very well doing all these things. An I feel its the best bang for the money. The frame is very stiff no flex an the truck likes to work. If you are looking for a truck that you are going to use as a truck this truck will serve you well. I am getting around 18mpg an that ok with me it's a truck not a little car. I have 3.73 rear gears in this truck for towing an hauling.
Problems with less than 6000 miles
I loved this truck the first 4000 miles. Now i'm starting to have problems. Electrical part had to be replaced which controls trac control. Now the truck has miss in engine when first starting been to shop 3 times no one seems to know what problem is going back for 4th time. They say maybe fuel injector. I'm a ford man since 96 but maybe not for long if they don't get fixed!
Great Truck so far
Bought 2010 XLT with 4.6 3v to replace a 2008 ranger. Previously had 2005 STX 4x4. This is by far superior. Plenty of power, rides like a car, smooth shifting, quiet cabin and decent fuel mileage for a full size. Getting about 17.5 so far but it isn't broke in yet. The 08 ranger only averaged about 16.5 with the 4.0 v6. The improved braking system is very noticeable. Sync is one of the best features available. Ford should make it standard. It is somewhat hard to find on STX and XLT's. Got a great truck at a great price. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a truck.
the 5.4 leter engine is trash
MY dad spent 40 grand on this truck and it was great until we got to 27000 miles it was then the back two pistons in our engine blew up. so ever since then ive hated ford if you want a truck that will last long dont byea ford i sugest a toyota or chevy.
