Used 2009 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

The Duck Mobile keeps on truckin M.G. Proctor , 11/11/2015 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased my truck with everything on it from the factory. It has sat outside for the past 6.5 years, and the paint has not faded or chipped. It is best to have heavy duty truck brakes installed ASAP because the truck is heavy and normal Ford brakes just don't handle stopping well. At first I did not like the 6.5 bed, but after hauling a ton of stuff, it as worked out except for easy parking. I got the overall chrome package and I am still getting admiring comments, "awesome looking truck, wow what a pretty truck, etc." The plastic chrome on the door handles and rims will crack and peel. I am running American 5 spoke chrome wheels, no problems. So far, this truck has done extremely well. I usually buy a new Ford Truck every 4 years, I just got another four year extended warranty on this truck so I guess I am keeping it a while longer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford's leak water fordsstink , 12/29/2011 23 of 28 people found this review helpful At 40K miles rain leaked into both back doors and dribbled across the roof of the car, dripped down behind seats and puddled up their. Called the dealership and Ford, both parties said since it's after 36,000 bumper to bumper the diagnosis and fix of the problem regardless of a design flaw would be the responsibilty of the trucks owner. So they want me to pay money to a Ford dealership so they can tell me how Ford's design of the vehicle is flawed, then they want me to pay for the repairs. This makes no sense to me. Both the dealership and Ford did nothing to help with this situation and handled it poorly. Wouldn't buy another Ford. Report Abuse

F 150 STX 4X4 Truck Guy , 11/19/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this truck brand new. Not the fastest truck but 20 MPG hwy & 15 MPG city is very good for a full size V8 truck. This is mostly thanks to my truck having the updated 4.6L 16V with the 6 speed transmission. This truck is Lexus quite too. Only sound is the exhaust which sounds like a quite version of the old glass packs (very sweet). Only problem I've had with this truck is any time I have an electronic device in the truck (cell phone, GPS, MP3 player etc) the tire pressure monitor goes off. Dealership recommends I not us electronic devices? Other than that truck seem very tough and reliable. Easy to park due to turning circle. Highly recommended if your looking for a truck. Report Abuse

Love my f150 Danny , 06/14/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I will always be back for an f150. My truck has been phenomenal for 7 years and has held value so well. I do all my own maintenance. The processes are simple and fairly easy to perform for the regular maintenance schedule. Parts are not expensive and the oem parts last as they should. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse