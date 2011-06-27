Used 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
One Awesome Truck!
I purchased this truck in December 2012 with 54K miles on it. The truck had already been modified with an oversized blower drive pulley, tuner, cold air package & Bassani exhaust. I had the truck dyno tested and it pulled 383 HP at the rear wheels. Needless to say, this truck is WICKED fast. Random people come up to me and compliment me on how cool it is. I love the sound of the blower coming on and the fact that I can light the tires any time I feel like it. Starts and runs just like a regular truck, great exhaust tone & instant throttle response. Only bad thing is the 10 MPG around town, but what the heck, I've got motorcycles & junky cars to drive to work.
03 Lightning = Great Buy
Year 3 of owning my Lightning. It is daily driven for most of the year. She gets into the occasional 'spirited acceleration' now and then. Picked it up with 25k on the clock, now have 73k. I take good care of it, pretty much looks and runs the same as the day I got it. Only issue Ive ever had was the starter going around 50k. Beyond that plenty of tires (my fault haha), and recently rotors and pads. Most reliable vehicle Ive ever owned!
Ford Lighting
I take very good care of her because she was a bit expensive for a truck. I raced many cars an won. Most say they didn't know there was such a fast truck out there.
fast
good truck, lot of power on demand. i think it would run down anything on the road.
Happy AZ Lightning Owner
Vehicle can get you in trouble due to easy to exceed speed limits that this blows right past. Get lots of looks and comments from strangers when they see it. Mileage around 13-14 m.p.h. mostly highways (city highways - rush hour can impact negatively). Have seen mileage as low as 10 m.p.h. - improved my driving after that.
