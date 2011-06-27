  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Consumer Reviews

4.7
19 reviews
Its a great horse.

Dan Silberstein, 07/04/2017
4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson Rwd Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A)
I bought this new in 2002. It has been fantastic. In 15 years, and 144,000 miles, I have had to replace the alternator, two break lines, and a set of coils. Of course, I also have done brake pads, rotors, and shocks around, along with oil changes and fuel and air filters. Other than that, it has been super-reliable and trouble free. I highly recommend this truck. I was going to trade it in and get a new F150, but decided instead to put a little money into the old horse for some cosmetic work. I purchased a new leather seat cover online, and I will be sending in to the body shop for a little rust work on the bottom of the doors and rocker panels (which are starting to show rust). Absolutely NO complaints about this one.

Love my Harley F150

T Mac, 02/21/2015
4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson Rwd Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A)
I can't say enough about this truck a I absolutely love it. I park the truck in the winter as I live in the Great White North. The only problem I have is in the summer is I can't keep my 17 year old daughter from not driving it ,she loves the truck too. The truck has lots of power pulled 7000LBS trailers with it no problems, passing cars like they were parked.This truck is a real head turner and can see this truck staying in the family for along time.If you can get one do it ,you will not be disappointed. Updated February 2017 still love It!!!!! August 2019 still have it and still love it!!!

Makes me feel young again!

Bob Ladd, 01/04/2004
I wish I didn't love it so much because I am driving it way too often. Looking for a third family vehicle, probably will be SSR or Hummer but this truck is my Corvette with 4 doors and a bed. Outstanding. How many did they make?

Best Vehicle I've ever owned!

Ture fan!, 03/15/2007
I loved Ford and Harley Davidson for years and this truck is the epitome of performance and style in a truck. Anyone that has the opportunity and means to own one should take it. I love it and even my children will love it when I can give it to them.

American Truck

OlDaag, 05/02/2003
I finally decided I wanted 1) A truck and 2) Lots of power. That's when I drove the Harley truck. Yeah baby! This thing has supercharged power like crazy, solid build, lots of cab room, (supercrew in 2003) lots of Harley Davidson styling, excellent chrome and Harley badged exterior and good quality leather and actual chromed steel interior. This truck gets lots of stares and plenty of "thumbs up" attention. American cool.(Harley and Ford: doesn't get much more American than THAT!) Pricey? Yep. But rest assured; you get what you pay for and every third truck on the road will not be the same as yours.

