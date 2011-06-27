Used 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

Approaching 9 Years and Still Going... polarbeartx , 06/12/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this Supercrew new in the fall of 2002 for a great deal of $21900. They were making room for 2003 models. Had electronic console problem but fixed under warranty. Then later in years had recurrent problem with electronics, that local shops would keep replacing GEM to fix temporarily. Finally took it to dealer and they found a leak in the windshield seal that was allowing water into fuse box and GEM. Once that was fixed, no more issues!! Mechanically, AC, transmission always have worked great. Plan to keep on driving for years to come. Report Abuse

Best vehicle out there jlundin , 04/05/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful You can ask anyone that has owned a F150 and they will tell you that nothing compares. I have owned many cars, trucks, and vans over the years, but the F150 is by far the best one! My truck is 11 years old now and is in mint condition. I just do regular maintenance and the truck just never stops running. It is very reliable and easy to work on. I have used it as a daily commuter and the other day I decided to take it off roading and it handled the ruff terrain very well. Before I bought the truck, I drove my Dad's F150 one day while visiting and ever since that moment I have been in love.

One Super Truck John Walker , 07/05/2018 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this 2002 truck new in 2003 with 27 miles on it. It has the 5.4 L engine in it with the XLT trim. At 8300 +- miles it was hit in the right front, $13,500 in damage. It was repaired and I still drive this truck today. It has 206,000 miles on it. The only maintenance that has been done, other that oil & filter @ 3,000 intervals , I have changed the plugs twice. Last year I had the front end gone through, replaced a few bushings. I still get an average 18 MPG at highway speeds. This has to be the best of the best. just like the rabbit it just keeps on going. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Still Happy With It CT , 05/15/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought new in November 2002. Generally still like the vehicle and like the styling better than the new F-150 except for the front end. Absolutely love how comfortable the vehicle is front and back, and the quality of the leather seats are very good and easy to maintain. Have had few problems except with the driver's side heated seat and the keyless entry system, both of which were repaired under warranty. The paint quality is excellent and there are still no rattles and squeaks after 4 1/2 years. The dash is starting to look dated now, especially when compared to the new models. Undercarriage has some rust which in my view is premature. Great power with the 5.4, but fuel economy is only OK.