Used 2000 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
sellers remorse
Loved this truck. Base model 4x4 with 5.4. handled and rode beautyful till about 180000. replaced ball joints and bearings at about 165000 and 175000. no other major problem, except when gas was 4.00 a gallon. she works hard but drinks hard too. opt for xlt or higher. base comes with 3.35 Rear ratio. Its got the power but not as lively or efficient as 3.73, but she'll do bout 110. rotate tires and they'll last. i had a set of michilen ltx at's that lasted 110000 miles! Just sold to down size and immediately regret the decision. Oh yeah 228000 miles, no leaks, original exhaust in tact and quiet ect. it is a ford though so keep it clean or fix the rust
great truck
I love this truck it 340,000 miles on it I drive it daily and have never had a problem with it. It's lifted with 35" tires. It has great towing. It handles everything I throw at weather it be hauling a load or just playing in the woods. My next 4x4 will be a f150
F150 - Dependable
I have owned a 2000 F-150 for over two years now. I have been very pleased with everything but the mileage. At 14 MPG, I am not thrilled with the mileage. However, the ride is tolerable for a full-size pickup, and except for oil changes and tire rotations, I have had to do no maintenance. Very dependable, but thirsty truck.
Ford quality
I've only had the truck since 11/02, bought it with 18k has about 22k now and I have nothing but praise for ford! This truck runs and drives great and the v-6 has plainty of power for what I need it to do and gets the same mileage as some 4 cyl. compacts. I had a 98 x- cab 5.0 4x4 chevy before this and wish I had driven a ford before I bought it! Nothing has broke off,come apart,rattled or just not worked! Can't say that for the chevy! Also this is the best riding truck I've ever been in! An american truck with Toyota Quality
terrible
we got ours a 2000 and so far we had to replace the 4wd, heating, fan, tailgate handle and spark plugs. the radio cuts out, and the transmission is on its way. we have replaced the plugs 2 times and now 3 are out again
