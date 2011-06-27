Used 1993 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
buried her today

robertreid40, 06/08/2013
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
I bought mine as a leftover in January of 94. I've had 462,742 pleasure filled miles. Never once did she ever leave me stranded. By far the best I've ever owned. Going to look for another one today. That's why I was here. Update as much as i loved my ford I crossed over to the dark side and purchased a chevy silverado. I don't know if it will hold up like my old gal but I will say this . Very comfortable and tows the tiny house with no problems what so ever.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
My baby is about to come of age

taffiecat, 03/21/2011
Well, 17 years ago I bought my little F150 stepside. It now has 90,000 miles and still drives like new. It has the original everything, clutch, glass, everything except tires, brakes, and automatic window gizmos. The truck starts up and gets me everywhere I need to go. It still pulls the trailer when needed with no problem. As for looks, she turns heads pretty much everywhere I go. The ride is smooth all the time, but put a load in the back and it is like sitting in a rocking chair. This is the best purchase I ever made. Other than regular maintenance, has needed minimal care.

I will never say "ford sucks" ever again

4rdgirl4ever, 08/07/2004
This truck is absolutely amazing. I have the Inline 6 cylinder engine and it is the strongest, most reliable engine. Never any problems, and even though I try to abuse it, it won't have it, it just keeps on truckin'. I used to be a ford hater, but wow has this truck proved me wrong!

Just Bought One With 216,000

ajs1987, 06/17/2010
I've been reading these reviews, and I recently purchased a 93' F150 with 216,000 miles on it for $500. I knew going into this that it would need at least another $1,500 of work. Basically a major tune up (oil change/filter, belts/hoses, new universal joints, antifreeze). Some more of the items replaced were just precautionary to bring this truck a step up from where it was. I bought this from a guy who lives in California and drove it across the country several times. He also had a daily route to work of 100 miles back and forth. Since there's little humidity in California you wouldn't be able to tell from under the truck that it had so many miles. Virtually no rust.

200000 miles and still out running chevy

preston, 10/04/2009
three owners and still 7.8 secs to 80 mph. small repairs like tires, brakes, belt, and heater core. but other than that all orignal parts in almost 20 years. a few scratches and one dent in the bumper. none of my doing. but still looks like new no paint fadeing like dodge or chevy. woludnt think of getting rid of it ever.

