Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Most Fun Truck Ever pditlevs , 09/04/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought it because I was impressed with the value it offered, combined with the look. Wow, was I surprised. I got pulled over several times by cops, just to look at it and drool and ask about its performance (and telling me where I could try it out undetected). What a treat to drive! Haven't had so much fun since the 70's with a Hemi! Report Abuse

awesome shane svtlightning31 , 03/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful is awesome. the truck is grat to drive and its a rare truck so when you pull up to a street light with the light blue lightning decals on the side half of the cars step down. Report Abuse