  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most Fun Truck Ever

pditlevs, 09/04/2008
I bought it because I was impressed with the value it offered, combined with the look. Wow, was I surprised. I got pulled over several times by cops, just to look at it and drool and ask about its performance (and telling me where I could try it out undetected). What a treat to drive! Haven't had so much fun since the 70's with a Hemi!

awesome

shane svtlightning31, 03/11/2003
is awesome. the truck is grat to drive and its a rare truck so when you pull up to a street light with the light blue lightning decals on the side half of the cars step down.

My '95 Lightning

Bobby, 03/16/2006
I bought my '95 Lightning off the showroom floor. It is the best vehicle I have ever driven. It is dependable and I have done nothing to it but routine maintenance since I bought it. It's still a blast to drive. When the wheels fall off ... I'll put them back and motor on!

