Used 1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
Lightning
I love to drive this gas beast. It looks and sounds great. Love that it's power everything. For being 170,000 miles it is in great condition. It just does use a lot of gas.
1994 Lightning
Best, most fun vehicle I ever had. Only shortcoming is the single cab. Reliable and fun. Every week someone wants to buy it from me. 20 years and replaced only water pump and starter. Just bought a 2001 SVT Lightning 6 mos ago. Gotta love these trucks!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
The Almost Perfect Truck
The 94 Lightning is a collector, very seldom seen on the used truck market. This is one of the most fun to drive, stock pickups out there. The design is classic, the power and torque are a real blast. Easy engine modifications are no hassle for those who want a little more. Add a performance cam, open up the exhaust and hold on to your seat. The interior is very supportive and comfortable. Sport bucket seats with adjustable lumbar supports and leg extensions make for one comfortable ride. Big front and rear sway bars and anti-slip keep the traction on the road. Heavy duty E40D transmission shifts smoothly. Only downside is the mpg. Two tanks make a fill up painful, step on the pedal and forget about it.
1994 SVT Lightning
I drive the truck every day. Has never let me down. The power and potential of the lightning is endless. I enjoy the ride. Great power and performance. Great for towing and hauling stuff around.
