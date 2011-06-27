2019 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Desert Copper Package
I just bought a 2019 Ford Explorer with the Dessert Copper Special Trim Package. the copper colored center insert is pure junk. With only 300 miles the copper insert in the seats center is badly deformed. Lindsay Ford in Wheaton, Maryland tried to make this sound normal which it is not. Many other leather seats in my many other cars have never bagged out and deformed like this even after years of wear. Lindsay Ford is either not technically competent or outright dishonest. I have filed a complaint and am awaiting a response from Ford.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Drive it! Dream it up!
When you first see this vehicle, you would think it's to big to drive. The length and width of the SUV. I couldn't believe how smooth and studied the explorer was, the navigation system is wonderful, spacious seats, and luggage room. Also a gas saver I did a fill up twice it only took $36.75 to get from Alabama to Gulfport MS. I really enjoyed riding in the SUV, this will be my next own vehicle. Thanks Ford
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
My Platinum 2019 Explorer
The styling of the Explorer, I think is one of the best in the industry. Performance is spectacular. Trading up to the 2019 Platinum, from the 2014 Limited was a wonderful surprise. If anyone is considering a upgraded version of an SUV the Platinum Explorer is what I’d recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Transmission Failure
I purchased my Ford Explorer Sport about a year ago and the transmission failed. Fortunately I was driving on a local street and not on a freeway as when it happened I came to a complete stop. I have 12,652 miles on this vehicle so warranty wil cover it but now I have a little anxiety it will happen again in a less convienent time and location so I will most likely trade it in for another vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New car, 3 weeks and screen goes blank.
Screen went blank today. Service dealer said his Mustang also does that. It did come up when we started next trip. What will it do next trip?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related 2019 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020