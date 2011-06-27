2019 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

Desert Copper Package vince , 01/17/2019 XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 49 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2019 Ford Explorer with the Dessert Copper Special Trim Package. the copper colored center insert is pure junk. With only 300 miles the copper insert in the seats center is badly deformed. Lindsay Ford in Wheaton, Maryland tried to make this sound normal which it is not. Many other leather seats in my many other cars have never bagged out and deformed like this even after years of wear. Lindsay Ford is either not technically competent or outright dishonest. I have filed a complaint and am awaiting a response from Ford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drive it! Dream it up! JH , 03/30/2019 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful When you first see this vehicle, you would think it's to big to drive. The length and width of the SUV. I couldn't believe how smooth and studied the explorer was, the navigation system is wonderful, spacious seats, and luggage room. Also a gas saver I did a fill up twice it only took $36.75 to get from Alabama to Gulfport MS. I really enjoyed riding in the SUV, this will be my next own vehicle. Thanks Ford Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

My Platinum 2019 Explorer Tom Hull , 02/13/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 34 of 41 people found this review helpful The styling of the Explorer, I think is one of the best in the industry. Performance is spectacular. Trading up to the 2019 Platinum, from the 2014 Limited was a wonderful surprise. If anyone is considering a upgraded version of an SUV the Platinum Explorer is what I'd recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Transmission Failure Keith Clem , 12/02/2019 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my Ford Explorer Sport about a year ago and the transmission failed. Fortunately I was driving on a local street and not on a freeway as when it happened I came to a complete stop. I have 12,652 miles on this vehicle so warranty wil cover it but now I have a little anxiety it will happen again in a less convienent time and location so I will most likely trade it in for another vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value