Used 2017 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

Great value Dan , 10/13/2017 XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Costs thousands less than comparable cars from other companies. Roomy, comfortable, drives nice. Great for hauling kids, pets, and stuff around. Super in the winter snow. The XLT version with a few options get's you 99% of the higher priced versions at far less cost. The standard engine power is excellent - no reason to "upgrade". My only minor concerns are the drivers left foot room is limited by the wheel well, and access to the third row seat is clumsy but workable. Update 4/18: I have had the car for 18 months and 29,000 miles now. Nothing but oil changes! Great car, much better than the 2 Mercedes I owned previously. Update 10/18: 37,000 miles and zero repairs needed. Quiet, great power, good utility for kids and stuff. The modern day family station wagon, with all wheel drive for snow. Update 4/20 Over 50,000 miles now. Replaced the battery and cleaned up corroded battery cables, oil and filter changes, no problems. I don't need a family sized car any longer, but keeping this one because it has been so good. Still looks new inside and out.

Slick, quick, and legit mminitti , 01/10/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful This SUV has it all. A punchy V6 that acts quickly and behaves as billed. It is fast and responsive! The torque is great. It's MPG is a bit underwhelming, but what it lacks in efficiency, it makes up in performance and agility. I've never been disappointed in the engine's performance when I have needed it. The ride is amazing as well. There is virtually no cabin noise, even at speed in excess of 70 mph on the highway. Parking this beast is a bit tedious. It does feel larger than it actually is, but the external sensors and radar gadgets make parking and maneuvering easy over time. The comfort and luxury of the cabin rivals that of much higher end SUVs. This cabin has it all; heating, cooling, massage, dual zone, memory seating, etc... The ride and driving experience is great. One big downer.. SYNC 3. It still misses on seamless integration and reliable operation. It seems clunky and at times, unresponsive. It also seems to affect the quick response of the vehicle's radar sensors. It's not horrible, but it is an annoyance. All in all, this SUV is insane! Our family cannot be more happy with it.

Traded my Escalade ESV Premium and MUCH HAPPIER Jim Keys , 02/06/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful After frustration in owning 3 successive Escalades that had the ride of a broken tractor and the ergonomics of a cracked brick, I'm much happier with my Explorer Platinum. The ride is a world better, the human factors engineering is far better and the controls fit me naturally. At 6'6" I was concerned about headroom and shoulder room, but the Explorer comes through in spades. The ride is almost as good as my Lexus LS460 which was my favorite car ever. Despite the Cadillac dealer trying to always convince me that the Escalades shortcomings didn't matter, they mattered to me. After blowing out all 4 shocks of my 18-month old Escalade without hitting anything major. Dealer agreed they've had a lot of suspension problems. Sorry Cadillac, 3rd strike, you're out. Explorer is off to a great start.

Is this a Ford or a European SUV............. Tim , 10/31/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Unbelievable Value. Leased for same price as middle Acura MDX but have Sooooooooo much more! 35-50% cheaper than more expensive brands like Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and other higher end SUV's but have cheaper insurance, and cheaper property tax (yes we pay yearly property taxes here in Connecticut) Seats are not perfect, could be longer, however the Seat Massage makes you forget about the seat size, AWESOME feature, esp for someone with a bad back. Interior is gorgeous. The radio is outstanding. The engine is powerful, fun, and sporty. In 'D' drives relatively normal, with def spunk. Put it in 'S' and you have yourself a rocket, with some exhaust growl to boot. Very Fun to drive. 450 mile trip yday, avg 21.4 mph. Just an outstanding value if you are looking at Higher End brands, want value, understand more horsepower equals lower mph, and want it all, Platinum is the WAY TO GO. The adaptive cruise control is OUTSTANDING. I thought, gimmick. Awesome feature. Land departure is ok. Blind spot is excellent. Absolutely must test drive the 17 Platinum Explorer!