Used 1998 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG161614
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.294.0/378.0 mi.252.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG161614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm205 hp @ 5000 rpm215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.
Length189.5 in.189.5 in.189.5 in.
Curb weight4146 lbs.3911 lbs.4166 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.43.5 cu.ft.43.5 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.67.7 in.67.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Maximum payloadnono900.0 lbs.
