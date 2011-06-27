Used 1992 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight3675 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Aqua
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
