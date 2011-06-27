  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight3681 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
