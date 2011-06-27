  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. 2020 Ford Expedition
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Expedition
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Expeditions for sale
MSRP Starting at
$48,990
Save as much as $8,670
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than expected

Robert Marshall, 06/20/2020
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought the car because we needed the capacity to take the family plus two big dogs and two cats and all our stuff to our beach house. The car has a great smooth ride, as good as our 2013 RX350 that we traded in. We liked the Lexus but it was too small for our needs. Acceleration is very good for a very big vehicle and handling is good also. Cons? Lane centering is so feeble as to be worthless. Charging pad doesn’t work but maybe there’s something I don’t understand. All in all we are very happy with this giant hauler.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Luxurious car!

The Winter family , 08/28/2020
MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We love it! We have 4 children and we can all fit in it. The tall (6’) kids can sit in the 3rd row and have leg room. The third row seats are on the wheel well instead of behind it and so they have plenty of leg room.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Expeditions for sale

Related 2020 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars