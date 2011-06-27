2020 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Robert Marshall , 06/20/2020 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought the car because we needed the capacity to take the family plus two big dogs and two cats and all our stuff to our beach house. The car has a great smooth ride, as good as our 2013 RX350 that we traded in. We liked the Lexus but it was too small for our needs. Acceleration is very good for a very big vehicle and handling is good also. Cons? Lane centering is so feeble as to be worthless. Charging pad doesn’t work but maybe there’s something I don’t understand. All in all we are very happy with this giant hauler.