Used 2018 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

Joy to Total Disappointment TBF , 08/02/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful After picking up our 2018 Expedition in January both my wife and were totally excited about what Ford had produced.We havedriven full size SUV ‘S for 25 year.We enjoyed the handling, engine performance and technology feature in our new Expedition. But unfortunately that didn’t last long. After bring the truck to the car wash it would start flashing warnings on the dash repeatedly :Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Detect System Trailer Harness Warning. 2 Trips to the dealer they couldn’t duplicate it despite the fact I had 40 warning sent to my Ford Pass. On the 3 visit they found a defective harness , but Ford had that part on Backorder . The part arrives in 20 days but after installed a secondary problem with the Air Bag System requires another part not available. Bottom line we have been without our Expedition since 6/26/18 today is 8/1/18. We have made every effort to contacts Ford Motor Company and to date can’t get anyone to talk to or address our issues. Wonderful product but Ford forgot about Customer Satisfaction Buyer Beware. A one time loyal Ford Customer Feeling Betrayed Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Ford Got it Right! John , 02/06/2018 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have driven Fords most of my life. I moved to Toyotas (Sequoia, very good vehicle) about 10 years ago and now I am back with the Expedition and love it. Ford's redesign hit a home run. Rides great, handles great and has the room I need for sons sports teams. Electronics are great also. My wife has driven Lexus (Great), BMW (never again) and now a Range Rover (fantastic vehicle). So far the 2018 Platinum Expedition is right there with the Lexus and Range Rover! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Platinum Expedition Review Bryan C , 12/26/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful My family of four values large SUVs, and until now Ford hasn't played well in this space. The last five full size SUVs we have owned have carried the Chevrolet/GM badge for obvious reasons. The most recent was a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban so I am well equipped to give a comparison review of the American brands. For starters, it's fairly obvious that the profile of the new Expedition strongly resemble the Tahoe/Suburban. But fortunately that is where the resemblances end. In every other way, function and form, the Expedition is unique and better. Arguably it should be, however, as the Suburban is almost three years older with the current gen dropping in March of 2015 (I had mine then anyway). When I say better I mean technology, ride, power, fuel economy, reliability, quality, functionality for families with small children etc. So far the only thing I can see that GM does better relates to child locks in which Ford requires you to engage from the inside of the rear doors where GM has a convenient switch located in the front for the driver to easily engage and disengage. Otherwise, the Expedition combines what I liked about the GM competitors while fixing the things I hated. For me the Expedition is the perfect full size SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford has a winner!! NautiqueGuy , 12/31/2017 MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful My last 3 vehicles owned were 2017 Land Cruiser, 2015 Suburban and a 2014 Escalade. We now have 4 kids and the Land Cruiser was getting too cramped. I looked at another Escalade and it just did not have the features and comfort of the 2018 Expedtion Max. The space in the front, second Row and third row with the tip forward seating is awesome. The EcoBoost pulls like a jet engine with great gas mileage for such a big truck. There’s plenty of USB ports for the kids devices. The fit and finish is very good, however it’s not quite on par with the Land Cruiser. My wife likes the light feeling the steering gives vs the tighter feel of the LC. We like the Ford Pass app that connects with the Sync 3 system. Some of the bells and whistles are gimmicky in my book like the auto parking and trailer backup assist, but hey....it’s one heck of a fun toy! Overall, Ford did a good job on the truck and has raised the barn in the full size SUV category. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse