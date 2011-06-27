Used 2012 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

2012 Expedition John Pannell , 05/08/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value and reliability! HCook , 12/23/2018 King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Why purchase a SUV?....because it's reliable, SAFE...and good for the family. We are glad we chose the King Ranch Expedition as we haven't ever been disappointed. It's been a truly great purchase and had many family trips where all 8 seats were filled with everyone having space and enjoying our time together. It has also been extremely reliable with no repairs ever needed. We love our King Ranch!

The mighty expedition Fast Eddy , 05/03/2018 XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful King of ride comfort and interior space fuel mileage not so much. If comfort interior space and towing capibility is what your after the mighty expedition has you covered. This suv hauls in the long miles with comfort and ease best long road trip vehile I have ever owned. Would I buy again? Yes I am in the Expedition fan club now.