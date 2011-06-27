Used 2012 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews
2012 Expedition
Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value and reliability!
Why purchase a SUV?....because it’s reliable, SAFE...and good for the family. We are glad we chose the King Ranch Expedition as we haven’t ever been disappointed. It’s been a truly great purchase and had many family trips where all 8 seats were filled with everyone having space and enjoying our time together. It has also been extremely reliable with no repairs ever needed. We love our King Ranch!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The mighty expedition
King of ride comfort and interior space fuel mileage not so much. If comfort interior space and towing capibility is what your after the mighty expedition has you covered. This suv hauls in the long miles with comfort and ease best long road trip vehile I have ever owned. Would I buy again? Yes I am in the Expedition fan club now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
All the amenities
This vehicle is outstanding for long trips. Roomy comfortable and great features.
- Performance
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 2012 Ford Expedition SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner