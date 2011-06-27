  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2008 Expedition

adams_w, 06/07/2013
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought this used Expy with 48K. Driven additional 50K in the last 16 mos. Beautiful! Quiet interstate cruiser that is safe and fun to drive. One of few vehicles you can drive 500-600 miles in a day and still feel decent. Gas mileage @ 65 mph has been a consistent 20-21. Highway cruising range is great at 500 miles.

Report Abuse

2nd engine going with less than 90,000 miles

Patrick, 12/13/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought our 2008 limited Expedition in 2011 with 36,000 miles. First engine blew up at 40,000 miles. I will give our dealer and Ford a lot of credit as they replaced it free of cost to us with a supposed 100,000 mile warranty on the new motor. Well come to find out, our "new" motor was actually a rebuilt one. Who knows how many miles are actually one it. And now with our Expedition just coming up on 87.000 miles (only 47,000 on the "new" motor) we are having serious issue. Had it in to the dealer a couple of weeks ago and the replaced coils, plugs, fuel filters, etc... saying that they took all of that off the old motor and put on the new one so it was simply time to replace. Now a couple of weeks later wife notices check engine light on and takes it back to the dealer. Now it is all the sensors on the engine going out. Dealer wants another $1000 to fix that stating its not covered under the warranty on the "new" motor because they are parts you put on the engine. Now keep in mind this dealership has done all recommended regular maintenance like clockwork because i didn't want them to ever have any excuse not to cover the warranty. A lot of good that seems to have done. I also have to mention that at this point i have replace the air compressor for the air ride not once but twice at about $1200 each time. Cant' forget the driver side window and passenger side too, at about $500 each. Have always been a Ford guy but this is getting crazy. I have the same paint issue too that have seen multiple complaints about too. Bubbling paint on the front of the hood and tailgate. We bought the expedition because of all the great reviews we saw and the amount of miles people were getting out of them but apparently we didn't look hard enough. Now that i have done a lot of research specifically about engine issue I see it is a very common problem that these motors blow on people. Ours went earlier than most, but still far to common of a problem for Ford to ignore. Wish I could recommend this vehicle to others but if i had to do it again I would run from it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Better real world MPG than our Tahoe

rustinn, 04/06/2012
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We own an '07 Tahoe alongside an '08 Expedition. I don't know how the EPA got their MPG figures but in the similar driving, I am getting slightly better MPG in the Expedition and I believe it is because of its 6 speed transmission as opposed to the Tahoe's abysmal 4 speed. The Tahoe has better off the line torque but its 4 speed logic makes downshifting a "forget about it" scenario. The transmission in this car is beautiful, upshifts/downshifts at precisely the right times and it doesn't quarrel with the driver. This car rockets along at higher speeds but lacks the punch of the Tahoe at low speeds. Interior noise is pin-drop quite at low speeds but picks up a lot of wind noise on the highway

Report Abuse

Good buy

Donelle, 01/11/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I wanted a large SUV. It was a choice between the GMC Yukon Denali or the Ford Expedition Limited. After doing price comparisons, and vehicle qualities, I went with Ford. What really sold me was the flat folding rear seats, the amount of room in the rear seats for adults, heated and cooled front seats, along with the wood trim, plus the unimaginable smooth ride, for a large SUV. Having a backup camera with back up sensors is a big sell also. I got lucky and found a King Ranch model in my area. Everyone who has seen my SUV, loves it and wants one of their own. Don't have a problem with its size, as I drove buses and motorcoaches. I love my little luxury coach.....

Report Abuse

Vey Pleased

danny, 07/21/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Great truck, well built and reliable. Very comfortable with the whole family on long trips. This is my first American car in over 10 years and I am surprised by how well made it is. I have 97,000 miles on it with ZERO problems. Third row seat is comfortable and the automatic folding flat seat feature is very useful

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles