Used 2000 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews
Good SUV
I don't know why other expi owner's are having problem with gas mileage in my case I am not experiencing this considering the SUV's size, weight, power, and comfort this is a win for the buck, we can't compare the gas mileage of this to smaller SUV's and cars, I guess driving attitude contributes a lot in gas mileage, I do a very slow acceleration from the start til it reaches the right speed comfort. Following the recommended PMS, check up, A?C cleaning will is the key also, right now I am enjoying my Expi for 14 years and still works well, without any problems, just did a tire change twice from year 2000-2014. I love this truck, as a long distance driver, I feel very secured with this.
Ford Tough!
I bought my XP used with a Lot of miles on it so I expected some problems and I did have some. First there were some electrical issues which I fixed by putting in a new windsheild. Then there was a starter problem. But thats it. It was going on 200,000 miles when when I was driving with my 3 year old and a lady ran a red light and plowed into us. I am buying another one for how it did in that accident alone.
Depends on hwo you evaluate things
200,650 miles, mpg-avg 14 in city,17 hwy Improper original windshield install caused water to leak through dask and into fuse box causing lose of underhood lite, courtsey overhead maps lites, and rear wiper motor quit. Ford wouldn't cover it. Overhead map reading courtesy lites, just changing the bulbs major ordeal, micro thin electrical film circuitry under the bulb tore (1/8" wide). Unless you are an electrical engineer or know someone who is, you either get a new (whole overhead unit),used $50 if you pulled it from scrape yard, new approx $350 if you can get one. Extreme poor design, this and many other areas.
Good truck - but post warranty problems
Great people mover - family, kids and friends. Good performance from the 5.4. My main complaint is that right after Manuf warranty expired- I'm talking 3 months and 2500 miles - I had problems with 2 power windows, door locks (child locks) air suspension tubing and compressor. This is my first Ford and because of these issues I doubt I go back.
2000 Ford Expedition
This has definitely been the best all-around vehicle I have ever owned. visibility is great, turning radius is unbelievable (it sure beats our Olds 98 and Buick LeSabre), air-adjusted lumbar support in seat works great and it's a joy to drive on long trips.
