Used 2005 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews
My Toradore Review
My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.
THE BIG REPLACEMENT
I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.
Better Than Two Previous Towncars
Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.
One of the best and enjoyable rides A+
I was on the market for a truck and by luck found this beast. I have not had a more enjoyable time driving since. Comfort and security are top notch. Road Feel is A+ I drive New York to Miami 2-4 times a year and drive daily, this is comfortable, great visibility, awesome sense of security GVW 9800lb "the beast" and most importantly in todays economy i was getting awesome mileage (leaving with a full tank a put half a tank in North Carolina and refill in Miami, cruising at 80 -85 mpg) I don't know why Ford discontinued this truck and I will still try and buy another todays market that cant give them away fast enough, with mileage like my Ford Edge I would recommend buying one and enjoying
After 44,000 Miles...
After 44,000 miles and 3 1/2 years, we still own our "Big X" land yacht. Yes, it's big and no, it's not a politically- correct hybrid sub-compact, but what a vehicle. In my experience, the hype about the gas mileage in the V-10 is misinformation; I've been averaging 10 to 11 mpg in town and 15.4 on the highway. The ONLY problems I've had with this vehicle are with the brakes. I've had the brakes done twice in 3 1/2 years; it hasn't been to the shop for anything else, other than oil and filter changes.
