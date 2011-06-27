Used 2005 Ford Excursion XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7162 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1738 lbs.
Angle of departure15.1 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
