Used 2000 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
2000 Ford escort
Got this car for free from a buddy that left for the army, 157000 miles, getting about 33.5 mpg interstate, 28 in town. Runs great, looks good. Nice gift.
Don't expect over 100K miles out of this
I bought this car with 700 miles on it and it performed very well with no problems until 115K miles the engine blew. I changed the oil every 3-4K miles, so I thought it would last. It had this most annoying vibration after about 50K miles and I was told it was the motor mounts. Then I started working 60 miles away and it performed fine, except for the vibrating. I was sitting in traffic for about 30 minutes, no over heating, no warning and it stalled and that was it, there's a hole in the engine. Other than poor life span, I thought it was a great car. The only thing changed was an alternator. A parts house told me these engines are notorious for blowing unexpectedly.
Good Car
This car was the first car I ever purchased. It is great for anyone who just needs to go from point A to point B. This car is great for single or family use. Its great on gas mileage and needs little maintenance. I bought it used with only 10,000 miles and have only replaced the tires, battery, and brake pads after hitting 50,000. This car shakes a lot while idle, though it isn't anything serious. It is so easy to drive as well. You can literally make turns with one hand since the car is so easy to maneuver.
jo 2000
I bought my 2000 Ford Escort SE sedan on 02/15/02 and havn't had a major problem yet. This is a very good car to drive since it is one of the best Escort modles that rolled of the production line.Great acceleration on city streets,but going up hills can be a bit of a challeng since there is only 110 hores under it's hood.
WOW! What A Beast I Have.
I brought this car basically because I was excited in buying my first car. Anyways since then the car has been like a trusty companion. Every time I think it's gonna give out on me it just keeps kicking. Right now I'm in the 20's as far as mileage and she runs like when i first brought her. Great A to B car.
