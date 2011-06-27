Used 2000 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews

2000 Ford escort ggragg , 09/05/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Got this car for free from a buddy that left for the army, 157000 miles, getting about 33.5 mpg interstate, 28 in town. Runs great, looks good. Nice gift. Report Abuse

Don't expect over 100K miles out of this hopingsoul , 12/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 700 miles on it and it performed very well with no problems until 115K miles the engine blew. I changed the oil every 3-4K miles, so I thought it would last. It had this most annoying vibration after about 50K miles and I was told it was the motor mounts. Then I started working 60 miles away and it performed fine, except for the vibrating. I was sitting in traffic for about 30 minutes, no over heating, no warning and it stalled and that was it, there's a hole in the engine. Other than poor life span, I thought it was a great car. The only thing changed was an alternator. A parts house told me these engines are notorious for blowing unexpectedly. Report Abuse

Good Car Bodacious , 06/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was the first car I ever purchased. It is great for anyone who just needs to go from point A to point B. This car is great for single or family use. Its great on gas mileage and needs little maintenance. I bought it used with only 10,000 miles and have only replaced the tires, battery, and brake pads after hitting 50,000. This car shakes a lot while idle, though it isn't anything serious. It is so easy to drive as well. You can literally make turns with one hand since the car is so easy to maneuver. Report Abuse

jo 2000 joe_1 , 04/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Ford Escort SE sedan on 02/15/02 and havn't had a major problem yet. This is a very good car to drive since it is one of the best Escort modles that rolled of the production line.Great acceleration on city streets,but going up hills can be a bit of a challeng since there is only 110 hores under it's hood. Report Abuse