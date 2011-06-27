Used 2017 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
2017 Escape Titanium now at 9800 miles
This is the 2.0 liter brand new 2017 AWD Titanium. I should say I traded in a 2014 Escape with 61000 miles I put on it in 24 months. I drive 80 mile commute daily. Ford is now taking the Honda approach. Pay attention to details and fix the little things. There are strong improvements in the new model. Sync 3 is vastly improved easy and highly intutitive. The handling is just a little better with less steering resistance. the car is noticeably quieter. The shiny black plastic is gone replaced with a much higher quality material. The shape of the rear and the front are better looking. All in all every issue I noticed in the 2014 has been improved or eliminated as an issue. Drives like a sports car, and I look forwards to my commute each day. at 9800 miles I continue to have no problems Average mileage has improved to 26 mpg It's not much better on the interstate at around 27 or 28 The passenger seat is a little tight and my spouse complains on this issue She has a new edge which does have more comfortable passenger seats All in all still an A and I would buy again
Best new car to date...
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with the 300A (standard) package plus navigation and adaptive cruise control packages is the best new car to date. Our previous cars were two Hondas EX sedans, two G-20 sedans, a 2001 RX 300 Lexus which we still have and a 2005 Toyota Camry EXL, which we traded when we purchased the Escape. The more we use it the more we like it!!! It is the most comfortable car we have ever owned. The 10-way with lumbar front driver and front passenger seats were the first thing that got our attention. No other car in this price range has that for both front seats! The ergonomic design of the center and door arm rests is noteworthy. The new design of the console moving the gear shift down and putting the cup holders to the side plus the new electronic parking brake demanded that we chose the 2017 over the 2016 with multiple buyer incentives. Our only regret: We debated getting the 301A package and now really wish we had. At night in rural areas the headlights are not adequate. The HID lights in the 301A package would have made driving at night safer. Otherwise this is the perfect car for us as far as size, comfort, power, fuel economy and cargo is adequate for our needs.
Never judge a book by its cover!
I purchased my 2017 Ford Escape AWD 2.0 L. November 2016. It is my first SUV I love it! The style is lacking compared to other competitors, like the Hyundai Santa Fe but I really enjoy the comfort, the quick acceleration, and maneuverability my whip has. The ride is so comfortable especially having black leather heated seats which is great for my low back pain. I agree that the inside panel could use some updating but it does have optional voice/touch navigation and ambient lighting with a variety of color choices. The cabin has plenty of room and it's easy to get in/out of. I did drive the 1.5L and it just didn't cut it, it seemed very resistive to acceleration. I test drove the Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda CRV, and Kia Sorento the styling and amenities were tempting (especially in the Santa Fe) but the comfort, quietness, and acceleration just didn't cut it for me. My only complaints are gas mileage (doesn't compare to my 2015 Hyundai Sonata) and that I have to remember to shut the idle button off because the vehicle will "shut off" to conserve gas and it's annoying when sitting at a stop light or the drive thru.
Comfortable car but terrible reliability
With the 2017 Escape, Ford had made the engine walls thin to try and save weight, thereby increasing gas mileage. At 27,000 miles the engine failed with blow by between 1 and 2 cylinders. Ford ordered a new engine and in the meantime also changed the front axle and front wheel bearings. I received the vehicle back and within a week it was back in the shop for a bad flywheel and a bad turbocharger. These items were under warranty so Ford was out $8000.00 and the vehicle was in the shop for 6 months. The vehicle then started having significant other issues that were due to mechanic issues caused by mechanic mistakes. I again received it back. I had it for 1 months and then it started making a terrible noise. I took it to a different dealer who had to again replace the flywheel due to more mechanic mistakes. So between poor quality parts and mechanic mistakes it was in the shop 9 of the first 18 months. It is fortunate it was all warranty work or the $10,000 to replace parts was the $2500 in rental car expenses would have been hard to accept. It was a comfortable and safe vehicle but overall it was a poor quality vehicle. Ford maintenance was not very good either.
Great car
I've now owned this car for 30 months--Escape Titanium with 2.0 liter engine. It now has 29000 miles on it. (Not sure why Edmunds doesn't list that as a choice yet.) The comments of my initial review still stand. It's been a reliable car that is comfortable to drive, and with the turbo, gives you the quick acceleration you need when you need it. When I bought it, I wasn't expecting to put 2500 miles on it the first month I owned it, but a couple of trips home made that happen. I couldn't be more pleased with this vehicle, both in the city and especially on the highway. Having just returned from my first 800-mile round trip with my spouse, I asked her for her impressions of the Escape. (I did all of the driving.) Her response, and this is a direct quote: "I've never had an easier trip. Any time I felt like I had to move, I adjusted the lumbar support, or the heat, or the position of the seat. Oh my gosh, it was so comfortable. It was great." (My spouse has had lower back surgery, and this if the first car she's ever been in where she wasn't experiencing back pain at the end of a 6 hour drive.) The electric adjustable passenger seat is a huge plus for us, and hard to find in vehicles at this price point. She also noted that the ride is very quiet. As for me as the driver, the controls are intuitive, the Sync3 is great and responds very quickly to commands, and this car MOVES when you want it to. Acceleration at highway speed is effortless. The leather seats very comfortable, they are holding up well, and the driver's seat moves back a couple of inches when you shut off the car, which helps with entry/exit (you dial-in your driving position, then save it with one touch, and the seat returns to that position when you turn on the ignition). When not on the highway, my daily commute into work is in heavy traffic, and I love the auto start/stop feature--you won't notice it, but you will benefit from it. On the recent road trips, I averaged a little over 27 mpg on moderately hilly roads, and with holiday traffic. In city averages are lower; I drive in some of the worst traffic in the country (Washington, DC) and I'm averaging about 17.8 in the city, but this is horrific traffic (not unusual to take 40 minutes to go the 11 miles of my daily commute) and unless you're in LA or similar traffic, your average will likely be higher.
