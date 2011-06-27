Used 2010 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
I love my 2nd gen escape
It's my favorite car I've ever owned. 7 years and 150000 miles in it still looks and runs great. (Shame on Ford for making the 3rd Gen a bloated teeny bopper hatch back instead of a proper suv like this one.)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value for the money!
I just recently bought a 2010 Ford Escape with 79k miles and the V6 engine. So far, I am very impressed! I just had some maintenance done to it to make sure everything is sound; this included transmission flush and oil change. Everything looked good according to the dealer. I have read a lot of negative reviews, but I would advise to buy one with some miles. That way, all of flaws would be worked out. So far, excellent car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fantastic All-around
I recently purchased my 2010 Ford Escape used, with just over 41,000 miles as a company vehicle. Aside from being well taken car of it's a good looking car, it has taken a few day long trips now over some of the mountain roads in Colorado, and I have even taken it on some 4x4 sport trails. The handling is great, and the ride is quite comfortable. The gas mileage is great, and the car is actually more compact than my friends Outback. This is a great vehicle overall, and a blast to drive!
Drive Shaft, Door Latches and all 4 door agitators
I bought my 2010 Ford Escape used with 27,000 miles on it in October, 2012. I had a drive shaft issue which was fixed by the dealer as a recall item. When I reached roughly the 40,000 mile mark in early 2014 I began to see problems with my door latches opening with the remote key fob ( I realize the mileage has NOTHING to do with the door agitators). Since I didn't always open all 4 doors and it was happening only once in a while it wasn't that much of a hindrance. My driver side always (and still does) work with an old fashioned key turn process. Fast forward to the fall of 2014 and now 3 of my 4 doors were giving me problems. I took it to the dealer and the verbal quote to fix the problem was "around $2000.00". I knew the problem wasn't going to fix itself but it was more than I could afford at the time. It was especially difficult to imagine that a car worth around $10,000 had 20% of its value in door latches and agitators. Beginning summer of 2015 all four doors were/are only working with the remote about 1 out of 10 times. But my driver side rear door now wasn't opening AT ALL. I took it back to the dealer, who was extremely courteous, and they gave me a written quote of $2,200 for the 4 door latches/agitators plus another $500.00 for the door that wouldn't open problem. So now I have a car worth about $8,500 with about 25-30% of its value in those door latches. The car was perfect for my size (6'4) and worked great when all of the current issues were not issues. In doing my research, it is difficult for me to believe that there hasn't been a recall on this problem since so many other people have had door latch/agitator problems with Ford Escapes. The dealership(s) (I have spoken to 2 certified Ford Dealerships in the process) have NEVER seen all 4 door latches go. The fact that they occasionally work tells me that it could be another issue but the dealership is pretty confident that it is the agitator. Hopefully a recall becomes available in the near future or I may be forced to trade this car in rather than put out so much money for such a seemingly minor issue. I may be better off selling off parts since they apparently carry way more value than a traditional trade-in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Throttle body
Two weeks ago my wife bought an 2010 Escape with 39000 miles. The sensor on the throttle body went bad & left my wife setting along the road. The guy at the Ford garage said he had replaced five of them in the last two weeks & there probably won't be a recall. None of the Escapes had over 44,000 miles on them. Lucky she bought it from a local car lot & he took care of it.
Sponsored cars related to the Escape
Related Used 2010 Ford Escape SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner