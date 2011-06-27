  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Escape HEV Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Escape
Overview
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/390 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.45 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • A-Gloss Silver Metallic (Cladding)
  • Grey (Molded-In Color/Cladding)
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Escape Inventory

