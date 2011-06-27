Used 2002 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews

My Rugged 02, Ford escape xls Vito Mulea , 10/01/2018 XLS Choice 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased my vehicle in 2012 at Good Sam Motors here in Ocala when I first purchased this vehicle I didn't know if I would get good longevity out of it however it fooled me! This vehicle has over 250,000 miles on it occasionally I still have a few things I have to do to it nothing major the hand ability of this vehicle is very good right now I need a valve cover gasket on the engine and also my front end makes a clunking sound at certain intervals or bumps Drive drivetrain wise seems to be very strong I am very surprised with Ford engines especially this 3.0 very rugged and holds up pretty good I'm a firm believer in frequent oil changes and add a Lucas or STP oil treatment withevery oil change it handles great in bad weather for a 2002 I really have no complaints with 250,000 miles on it... thank you Vito m. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

02 Ford Escape 4 cyl/standard smokey2 , 10/01/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle about a year ago as my first car after much thought, and I must say I made the right choice. I chose it for gas mileage and looks, and was able to get a great deal off craigslist. The required maintenence was pricy ($1000 for a new timing belt), but expected. The vehicle is spacious inside, while being able to fit in almost any parking spot and turning around in places other cars can't. The standard transmission is the way to go given the 4 cyl's engine power.

Wonderful little SUV Michael Gazin , 02/10/2016 XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful Know that its not supposed to be a luxury vehicle or a sports car. Its a sturdy solidly built vehicle that is very reliable. My particular model is equipped with a v6. Its not going to get the best fuel economy in the world. Drive conservatively and you can easily go a while without getting gas. It makes a good first car for a teenager. If you take care of it, it will take care of you. Since I've owned it, I've put almost 10k miles on it. It's had oil changes routinely. It had one coil pack go bad so I went ahead and replaced all 6 coils and spark plugs which wasn't cheap, but I feel its saved me in the long run. It handles pretty good on the road. It's no sports car but its not going to slip out all the time either. The 4x4 is decent. It doesn't have low range which is somewhat of a bummer but it makes sense seeing as most people will be driving this on the highway. But its nice to know that if you live in a snowy place or out in the woods you have 4x4 available. It's very spacious inside. Plenty of room even for 5 people. Overall I'd say this is one badass SUV. As long as you take care of it, its going to take care of you too.

2002 limited 3.0 ford escape kia , 08/11/2010 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it had 114k mi. Black on Black. I had it for a year. the car was absolutely awesome. It had great pickup,good break system and great handling. I never took the car to mechanic for any reason. The only reason that I sold it was ,because I was trying to upgrade it but now I regret it. I changed 2 cars after that but I'm still not happy with what I have. I recommend this car 100%. If you can get the limited, because than the car would have all the options you would need, and there isn't so much difference in the price. the only good upgrade from this car is nissan murano or BMW X3, don't waist you time with other SUVs