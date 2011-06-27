Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

UPDATE: Escape hybrid running solid! Tishpit , 09/21/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful After some initial hiccups (O2 sensor, sway bar links, and notorious throttle body going kaput), I now have 132,000 miles on her and no other issues. Runs nice, tranny is smooth, mileage up to 30 - 31 MPG in mostly suburban driving (great for an AWD SUV!) and comfort is wonderful. Only thing missing is adj. lumbar support. Roomy to carry my 4 dogs (including two large Greyhounds) and fabulous visibility. The center console armrest is actually usable to rest your arm. A/C still blows cold and leather seats are in great condition with no cracking or peeling. This is a delightful SUV and sad that Ford discontinued it. We also have a Ford C-Max hybrid and it gets an astonishing 45.6 MPG average, but does not have the room that the Escape does (not even close). Handling is good, except for a WIDE turning radius (even worse on the C-Max)! U-turns are iffy. Otherwise, very happy now with the Escape and hope it remains reliable for years to come as we plan to hold on to it for a long time (hope to get 200,000+ miles from her). But after driving a rental Expedition Limited... we are considering trading the C-Max! That Expy was absolutely incredible!!! UPDATE: Nearly 140,000 miles and still running dandy! MPG is down though to 28.6; not sure why, but figure it has to do with battery and other components getting older and less efficient. Still starts right up and gets me reliably from point A to point B. Went through some high flood waters this hurricane season without an issue. Comfortable and interior looks great for its age. Electronics work fine. Some creaking noise from rear hatch; no big deal. Got new tires and did oil change... that's it. Nav needs updated, but I'm probably not going to bother due to cost. Just gonna run her until she won't run any more or cost of repair is more than value. Keeping fingers crossed for another few years out of her or about 200,000 miles; then we will look at trading up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fully loaded hybrid charv , 01/31/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My first hybrid coming from a Nissan Titan. Very surprised by the seamless handoffs between Atkinson engine and electric motors surprising power and responsiveness. I was expecting a gutless vehicle you scoot around it but it has exactly enough power for highway, city driving. My loaded Limited has navigation system, auto park assist for parallel parking, remote start were my added features. The leather interior is comfortable and loving the heated seats and how fast the heater warms up. I don't have a problem with the brakes they're very good for me unlike the 2009 reports. Sync is outstanding bar none under rated how good it is.....way better than my Parrot mki9200 bluetooth. Report Abuse

Just what I was looking for. Keith W , 07/07/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had a 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid for two months. It has much better acceleration than our Honda civic Hybrid and much more room. I am getting 28-32 mpg around town and up to 34 mpg on the highway. I really like the fog lights at night even if there is no fog. It is easy to park and fits into our garage easily. It has a lot of cargo space with in or both back seats down. The seats are firm and adjustable. I get gas every two weeks whether I need it or not. Dual comfort zones are a plus. Report Abuse

I'm Loving this Hybrid! lanie , 04/27/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my 2010 Escape Hybrid for a month now, and I can not find anything wrong with it. I am getting 29.7 mpg city and hwy, which is wonderful! I bought a loaded truck off the lot, with Sirius, etc. I think it has everything it possibly can have on it. I'd researched various other hybrids and SUVs, but decided for the value to go with the Escape.My son has had a regular escape for 5 years w/ no problems, which helped make my decision a lot easier to make. Now we're both happy (altho he's been eyeing my hybrid alittle too closely...) Report Abuse