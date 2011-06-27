Used 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

nemakv , 08/10/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

29 of 32 people found this review helpful

2017 Update - after 10,000 miles and one year later of 2nd ownership since purchased as used (50,700 mi). I can report that after the first 10,000 mi I put on this used hybrid SUV I did not experienced any problem, any maintenance problem following with 10,000 mi recommended regular-scheduled manufacturing service. I have changed for this period only a single burned left-turn signal bulb, and volontirely decide with some advance to replace the original set of tires with new Michelins, that's all ss out of wear-n-tear kind of ownership cost. After the 60,000 mi service one of the Ford serviceman revealed that Ford delearships sort of do not care much about this SUV hybrid, since servicing this vehicle is not profitable for them - due to lack of any problems compared with the non-hybrid Escape, even compared with the newer one. Ford also can't match the unprecedented built-in quality of 2009-2012 Escape hybrid vehicles yet. It's Funny Yes! My own experience confirms this Ford dealers "secret" - my 2009 Escape hybrid Limited simply doesn't require any service going further. Once per 10,000 mi intervals you need only a change of gasoline engine oil/filter and the filter of the HV-hybrid system. Nothing else. And notice, all that is after Escape hybrid SUV reached a major milestone, that udually requires for other behicle - major expensive service. It speaks by itself, right, I paid out of the picket of $137 for this 60,000 major service, plus all other gas-consumption savings and having Partially-Zero emmissions, contributing to cleaner air. My city/hwy mileage was all the time better than the original test-estimates listed for a new car (34/32 mpg). I reached on regular basis - 36/34 mpg (city/hwy). If I was to reside not on the steep hills that I needed to climb daily to come back home - I promise you my city mileage would have been much higher, without any special coasting hipermileage efforts. After 6,000 mi driving on top of the acquired 50,700 mi I can report exceeding the EPA reported mileage of 31 mpg, respectively I did 35 mpg on Hwy and higher for city driving. Trips from the resident up on the hill down to the city the hybrid SUV registered 49-100 mpg depends whether I did so called "hypermiling" (light on the gas when starting from stop, coasting, keeping the speed just below 40 mph, etc), or usual driving. Impressive right. When had mainly a flat city driving trips I exceeded 40 mpg easily, while combining with driving up the hill - 34-35 mpg. This 2009-12 latest Escape Hybrid model one day will be pronounced as highly regarded antic, one of a kind in American automotive industry. It's still one of a kind great hybrid machine, that Ford itself has never match after replacing it with 2013-2017 C-Max hybrid smaller compact hatchback. The Ford leadership's idea was to go after Prius replacing 2009-2012 Escape hybrid SUV with smaller C-max car, but later has never succeed to match Toyota hybrid. While Escape hybrid of latest production years was definitely tge leader, unmatched not only among the all not-luxury compact SUVs back then, but unmatched among all American brands. Of course, 2009-2012 model year (2d and last generation of Ford Escape Hybrid before discontinued) compared to the same model years of Toyota Highlander's hybrid, or Lexus hybrid SUV (the only market competition) is not as refined as ride, road noise, interior design even in highest trim - Limited I have. And this is surprisingly disappointing for the highest Escape Hybrid trim. Ford engineers did a great job in uniqly calibrating the hybrid SUV compared to 2d generation Toyota hybrid using the most powerful high-voltage NiMH batteries and two el. Motors. And in the same time Ford was so cheap in the rest of the hardware and interior materials, insulation from the road noise even in Escape Hybrid Highest and more expensive Limited trim?? 2016 2nd owner review - Too bad Ford engineers made America proud with the only utility plus fuel economy SUV that Toyota was not able to match by calibrating the hybrid engine to work only on electrical power in certain circumstances, while Ford managers discontinued this unique and most reliable Ford vehicle for 2013 model year. Ask New York police and city taxi, also San Francisco taxi service, which retired Escape hybrid SUV only after 300,000 miles without any major problem. That's why it's very difficult to find used 2009-2012 Escape Hybrid with lower miles for sale, owner keep this Escape model longer vs. unreliable non-hybrid Escape. Now Toyota released 2016 RAV4 hybrid and will be the only one non-luxury winning combination utility and fuel economy vehicle on today's market that the public most prefer, since Ford Escape hybrid is discontinued and it's hard to find on used car market.