Used 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Superglasscampbellca , 02/02/2010

This is my first Diesel van. We got the Glass rack setup and beefed up the suspension so the van doesn't tilt with heavy glass in the turns. Don't waist your money on anything less. We have a e250 2004 and it stinks. Go super duty and beef up the suspension and you'll be set to go. The suspension work only costs $500. We have a toyota thundra as well. It's reliable as far as breaking down but as far as structure, and suspension, ford is a whole lot thicker and stronger. our 2004 ford e250 has over 150000 miles and it's still running. few minor problems, but nothing serious to call it bad. As they say and I say it too. "HAVE YOU DRIVEN A FORD LATELY?????"