Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Maximum payload4160.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chocolate Brown Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
