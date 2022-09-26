2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van
MSRP range: $53,790 - $58,970
FAQ
Is the Ford E-Transit Cargo Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 E-Transit Cargo Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the E-Transit Cargo Van ranges from 246.7 to 487.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford E-Transit Cargo Van. Learn more
Is the Ford E-Transit Cargo Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ford E-Transit Cargo Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Transit Cargo Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Transit Cargo Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 E-Transit Cargo Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van?
The least-expensive 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van is the 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,790.
Other versions include:
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD) which starts at $53,790
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD) which starts at $54,555
- 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD) which starts at $55,000
- 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD) which starts at $55,770
- 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD) which starts at $57,810
- 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (electric DD) which starts at $58,970
What are the different models of Ford E-Transit Cargo Van?
If you're interested in the Ford E-Transit Cargo Van, the next question is, which E-Transit Cargo Van model is right for you? E-Transit Cargo Van variants include 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (electric DD), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD), and 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (electric DD). For a full list of E-Transit Cargo Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2023 Ford E-Transit Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler Crossfire 2007
- Used Audi TT 2013
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2016
- Used BMW Z4 2013
- Used Bentley Continental 2020
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Ford Explorer 1993
- Used Mercury Milan 2006 For Sale
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 A7
- 2021 GLA-Class
- 2021 CLA-Class
- Audi TT 2021
- 2023 BMW iX
- 2021 Cadillac XT5
- Audi R8 2021
- Ford Transit Cargo Van 2023
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2021
- 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Compact Vehicles
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
- Best Subcompact Vehicles
- Best Muscles
- Best Midsize Vehicles
Other models to consider
- 2021 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2022
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
- Ford Transit Crew Van 2021
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan NV Cargo 2021
- 2022 GMC Savana
- Ford Transit Crew Van 2023
- 2022 Promaster Window Van
- 2022 GMC Savana Cargo
- Ford Transit Crew Van 2021
- 2022 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
Other models
- New BMW X4 for Sale in Richton Park, IL
- New Audi E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Woburn, MA
- New Acura MDX for Sale in West Monroe, LA
- New GMC Yukon for Sale in Agoura Hills, CA
- New Hyundai Kona-Electric for Sale in Batavia, IL
- New BMW X1 for Sale in Methuen, MA
- New Audi S8 for Sale in Christiansburg, VA
- New Nissan Armada for Sale in Odenton, MD
- New BMW X4 for Sale in Sherman Oaks, CA
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Piscataway, NJ
- New Audi S3 for Sale in Vero Beach, FL
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Panorama City, CA
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Abingdon, VA
- New Jeep Grand-Wagoneer for Sale in Hanford, CA
- New Lexus Ux-250H for Sale in Harvey, LA
- New Lincoln Aviator for Sale in West Islip, NY
- New Ford F-450-Super-Duty for Sale in West Newton, MA
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Opelousas, LA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze in South Windsor, CT
- New Lexus Is-350 for Sale in Holland, IN
- New Audi S6 for Sale in Ellicott City, MD
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Limited for Sale in Lillington, NC
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in Bridgewater, NJ
- New Audi Sq5-Sportback for Sale in Jamison, PA
- New Dodge Challenger for Sale in Elmwood Park, IL
- New Honda Civic for Sale in Candler, NC
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Mebane, NC
- New Nissan Leaf for Sale in Hyannis, MA
- New Jeep Wrangler for Sale in American Canyon, CA
- New Audi A3 for Sale in Milford, DE