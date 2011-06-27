  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,305
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
High-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Ford Work Solutions - Radio Prep Packageyes
Trailer Towing Package (Class II, III, IV)yes
Mid-Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation with HD Satellite Radioyes
Satellite Radioyes
Power Windows and Locks Groupyes
User Defined Switchesyes
Message Centeryes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Microliseyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player and Clockyes
Radio Deleteyes
High Capacity Air Conditioning (Front and Rear)yes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
SYNCyes
Speed Controlyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelli (Late Availability)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room71.7 in.
Exterior Options
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Royal Red Metallic Paintyes
Medium Platinum Painted Rear Step Bumperyes
Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Paintyes
16" x 7" Forged Aluminum Wheels with Hub Capsyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Ingot Silver Metallic Paintyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Running Boardsyes
2 Additional Door/Ignition Keysyes
Privacy Glassyes
Pueblo Gold Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Front track70.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5757 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height82.1 in.
Maximum payload2820 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
