Used 1996 Ford E-350 Consumer Reviews

The best big van ChrisDavis , 09/29/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We needed a BIG van for our growing brood - 9 children. When you're looking for 15-passenger van, the pickings are pretty slim. You can go with Dodge, Chevy or Ford. In my opinion, it's no contest - Ford simply makes the better van. We've owned this van for 6 years, and have no intentions of selling it any time soon. Keep in mind, almost any repair on a vehicle of this size will be expensive. The seats are big and comfy, even for adults. This van can haul a family of 11, including all their stuff, and a fully loaded trailer and never miss a beat. But don't expect much for gas mileage, at best ours gets 15 mpg on the highway.

Energizer bunny of vans MMNIAC , 06/25/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This van is our family bus, our pick up truck, our camper and more. It will go from hauling 15 people to hauling 8 people and 8 bicycles to a camper for a family of 5 with a queen size matress and 2 large coolers in the back, all with the flip of a few quick release seat locks. 230,000 miles and running strong.Super duty means super duty.

12 passenger club wagon Janni , 03/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My dislikes with this vehicle is that Ford didnt think through the fact you would have a vehicle capable of carrying 12 passengers and put in 4 drink holders in it 3 of which are located up front for the 2 front passengers. The other problem I have is the seat belts for the 2 center passenger seat always fall through the slots in the seats and fall to the floor and they are a bear to get back up through the seat. Other than those 2 complaints...I love my van.

Big and Good vegasexpo , 04/09/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Great van for a family and Business.