  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-350
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-350
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Ford E-350 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 E-350
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all E-350s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,310 - $2,218
Used E-350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best big van

ChrisDavis, 09/29/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We needed a BIG van for our growing brood - 9 children. When you're looking for 15-passenger van, the pickings are pretty slim. You can go with Dodge, Chevy or Ford. In my opinion, it's no contest - Ford simply makes the better van. We've owned this van for 6 years, and have no intentions of selling it any time soon. Keep in mind, almost any repair on a vehicle of this size will be expensive. The seats are big and comfy, even for adults. This van can haul a family of 11, including all their stuff, and a fully loaded trailer and never miss a beat. But don't expect much for gas mileage, at best ours gets 15 mpg on the highway.

Report Abuse

Energizer bunny of vans

MMNIAC, 06/25/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This van is our family bus, our pick up truck, our camper and more. It will go from hauling 15 people to hauling 8 people and 8 bicycles to a camper for a family of 5 with a queen size matress and 2 large coolers in the back, all with the flip of a few quick release seat locks. 230,000 miles and running strong.Super duty means super duty.

Report Abuse

12 passenger club wagon

Janni, 03/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My dislikes with this vehicle is that Ford didnt think through the fact you would have a vehicle capable of carrying 12 passengers and put in 4 drink holders in it 3 of which are located up front for the 2 front passengers. The other problem I have is the seat belts for the 2 center passenger seat always fall through the slots in the seats and fall to the floor and they are a bear to get back up through the seat. Other than those 2 complaints...I love my van.

Report Abuse

Big and Good

vegasexpo, 04/09/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great van for a family and Business.

Report Abuse

Another great vehicle

Alimay, 04/03/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased a 12 passenger (1993) & loved it, selling it at 210K miles when it was still going strong. We replaced it with a 1996 & drove it to 181K miles (and still going) and bought a newer one (2006).

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-350s for sale

Related Used 1996 Ford E-350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles