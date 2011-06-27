Used 1995 Ford E-350 Van Consumer Reviews

392,000 miles and it refuses to die tyler , 07/07/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I drive my vehicles until they die. This thing just won't give up. Sure, I maintain it and repair little things when they break. I use the best oils and regularly check everything. But it is getting ridiculous because this van won't give in. I want another truck only because I'm bored. Oh, the transmission thing...the problem is that the transmissions have a cup shaped connection on the right side of the trans. The seal dries out and the connections corrode. Disassemble it, a few shots of solvent, blow it out with canned air and add some dielectric silicon grease and it lasts for about 2 years... then do it again. The hard shifting and failure to go into high gear is all gone now. Report Abuse

130,000 miles and still going strong! ScottMc9hp , 05/07/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle. The 15 passenger XLT Clubwagon is a great van. Very durable and rugged. Built like a truck but with car like ride quality. I plan to convert this to 4x4 and use it as a camper van when all(or most)of my kid's have moved out. Very useful. The only improvement I would make would be to build a stronger transmission. I've been through 3 so far. 1 was due to inept mechanics but the EO4D is not (in my opinion) a very good transmission for the 460ci engine on a E350 frame.

Versatility D.Morgan , 10/22/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Versatility, from carrying passengers, the original intention, to supplies, lumber (up to 16ft inside) furniture, etc. with bench seats removed/turned sideways. Having owned all US brands (full size,1 mini) this has been the best van I've owned. Passenger comfort, front/rear-heat/air, space to stretch, capacity for furniture, appliances, motorcycles, (minis can't cut it) then back to comfort for family/friends. Yes I rate it high, very versatile.

Mom's cargo van cheech , 05/21/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful 503000 miles on turbo diesel, a new set of glow plugs and you would never know it. Change your oil and drive like a human and they will last forever.