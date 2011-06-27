Used 1995 Ford E-350 Van Consumer Reviews
392,000 miles and it refuses to die
I drive my vehicles until they die. This thing just won't give up. Sure, I maintain it and repair little things when they break. I use the best oils and regularly check everything. But it is getting ridiculous because this van won't give in. I want another truck only because I'm bored. Oh, the transmission thing...the problem is that the transmissions have a cup shaped connection on the right side of the trans. The seal dries out and the connections corrode. Disassemble it, a few shots of solvent, blow it out with canned air and add some dielectric silicon grease and it lasts for about 2 years... then do it again. The hard shifting and failure to go into high gear is all gone now.
130,000 miles and still going strong!
Excellent vehicle. The 15 passenger XLT Clubwagon is a great van. Very durable and rugged. Built like a truck but with car like ride quality. I plan to convert this to 4x4 and use it as a camper van when all(or most)of my kid's have moved out. Very useful. The only improvement I would make would be to build a stronger transmission. I've been through 3 so far. 1 was due to inept mechanics but the EO4D is not (in my opinion) a very good transmission for the 460ci engine on a E350 frame.
Versatility
Versatility, from carrying passengers, the original intention, to supplies, lumber (up to 16ft inside) furniture, etc. with bench seats removed/turned sideways. Having owned all US brands (full size,1 mini) this has been the best van I've owned. Passenger comfort, front/rear-heat/air, space to stretch, capacity for furniture, appliances, motorcycles, (minis can't cut it) then back to comfort for family/friends. Yes I rate it high, very versatile.
Mom's cargo van
503000 miles on turbo diesel, a new set of glow plugs and you would never know it. Change your oil and drive like a human and they will last forever.
It just keeps going
384,000 miles on 7.3 turbo diesel. With regular maintenance these things are extremely dependable. No major problems with engine or tranny. I did have to rebuild the rear-end at 300,000. I have hauled some pretty heavy loads. Always averages 20+ mpg hwy.
