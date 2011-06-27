  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford E-150 Van Consumer Reviews

Tradewinds Conversion Van

LeeGolf, 06/22/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have been extremely happy with this vehicle. I have gone on 10+ long trips (500+ miles)with it. The driving is less fatigueing, more comfortable, better visibility,definitely a world apart from little crap box cars. It seems to be developing a transmission problem,it has 120,000 miles on it. After all,I bought it used and did not know its maintenance or use history, my suspicion is, the van was used for heavier towing than was good for it. All things considered I'm still happy with it.

FordVan

JoeJoe, 02/15/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Engine was replaced with a rebuilt engine around 3,500 miles. Whine in rear end or transmission developed shortly after purchasing. No one at Kayser was able to fix. Don't know. Radiator had to be replaced around 34,000 miles. Leak in main bearing seal developed just over 48,000 miles. Leak in secondary heater developed just over 48,000 miles. Also, the body on my 1987 van started to rust before 50,000 miles, and it had been under coated via Kayser Ford.

1fdee14n1rhb90467

lray, 05/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

looks good is a nice conversion van tv vcr am fm cd cass 302 engine good tires

Heavily used van, great reliability

Jeff Smith, 08/04/2002
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

We have 3 children, one handicapped and load up the van for semi-annual trips of 500 miles. We've never run out of room and the trips are always comfortable. The van had a service contract for 3 years. We've had no major problems, until last year when we replaced the transmission after 140,000. Now the A/C is shot and unrepairable. We'll trade it in and get another.

Best all around family car

daarka, 07/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a large group, like a family, this is the best all around vehicle we have ever had. It is roomy and comfortable. Takes 7 people skiing or to the coast. The AC keeps cool even in 110 degree weather. Stays warm at 40 below. Easily fits 7 adults. The captain chairs make the backseat just as comfortable as the front. I have put all 144k miles on it. taught my children to drive in it. Once they master a big van like this, they can drive and park anywhere. Only downsides are non-openning windows in back. Ford should add rear window control to the driver as well. Low maintenance for the miles and usage.

