Used 1992 Ford E-150 Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
92 e-150 winnebago conv. 351

tdeschep, 03/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Mine is a Winnebago conversion, with a 351 ci motor. Good soft ride. Great exceleration for a van. I get about 15mpg on the hiway.

