Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Engine Type
Gas
|Gas
Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
Drive Type
Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
Cylinders
V8
|V8
Combined MPG
18
|18
Total Seating
6
|6
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Drive type
Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
304/437 mi.
|304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
19 gal.
|19 gal.
Combined MPG
18
|18
Fuel type
Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Torque
265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size
4.6 l
|4.6 l
Horsepower
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
|220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle
40.3 ft.
|40.3 ft.
Valves
16
|16
Base engine type
Gas
|Gas
Cam type
Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
Cylinders
V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,370
electronic brakeforce distribution
yes
|yes
front seatbelt pretensioners
yes
|yes
2 front headrests
yes
|yes
Front center lap belt
yes
|yes
Rear door child safety locks
yes
|yes
engine immobilizer
yes
|yes
Rear center lap belt
yes
|yes
Emergency interior trunk release
yes
|yes
Front disc / rear drum brakes
yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,370
element antenna
yes
|yes
AM/FM stereo
yes
|yes
4 total speakers
yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,370
remote trunk release
yes
|yes
speed-proportional power steering
yes
|yes
Air conditioning
yes
|yes
front seatback storage
yes
|no
cruise control
yes
|yes
Cruise controls on steering wheel
yes
|yes
front door pockets
yes
|yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheel
yes
|yes
trunk light
yes
|yes
front reading lights
yes
|no
wood trim on dash
yes
|yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,370
1 one-touch power windows
yes
|yes
Power mirrors
yes
|yes
remote keyless power door locks
yes
|no
Heated mirrors
yes
|yes
power door locks
|no
yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,370
low fuel level warning
yes
|yes
clock
yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Front head room
39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
Front shoulder room
60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
split-bench front seats
yes
|yes
Front leg room
42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
6 -way power driver seat
yes
|no
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
yes
|no
Front hip room
57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
cloth
yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Rear head room
38 in.
|38 in.
Rear hip Room
59 in.
|59 in.
Rear leg room
39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room
60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
folding center armrest
yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Height
56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
Wheel base
114.7 in.
|114.7 in.
Length
212 in.
|212 in.
Width
78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
Curb weight
3927 lbs.
|3917 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Steel spare wheel
yes
|yes
full wheel covers
yes
|yes
temporary spare tire
yes
|yes
16 x 7.0 in. wheels
yes
|yes
All season tires
yes
|yes
steel wheels
yes
|yes
P225/60R S tires
yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,370
front independent suspension
yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Basic
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust
5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
