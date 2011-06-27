Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$24,370
$22,255
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating66
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,370
$22,255
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$24,370
$22,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$24,370
$22,255
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4750 rpm220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.40.3 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
$24,370
$22,255
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,370
$22,255
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,370
$22,255
remote trunk releaseyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front seatback storageyesno
cruise controlyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
front reading lightsyesno
wood trim on dashyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
Power Feature
$24,370
$22,255
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
$24,370
$22,255
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
$24,370
$22,255
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyes
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room57.1 in.57.1 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
$24,370
$22,255
Rear head room38 in.38 in.
Rear hip Room59 in.59 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.
folding center armrestyesno
Measurements
$24,370
$22,255
Height56.8 in.56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.114.7 in.
Length212 in.212 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.
Curb weight3927 lbs.3917 lbs.
Colors
$24,370
$22,255
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Dark Denim Blue
Tires & Wheels
$24,370
$22,255
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
P225/60R S tiresyesyes
Suspension
$24,370
$22,255
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$24,370
$22,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
