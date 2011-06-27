Estimated values
1997 Ford Contour GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,286
|$1,678
|Clean
|$495
|$1,129
|$1,473
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1997 Ford Contour LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,286
|$1,678
|Clean
|$495
|$1,129
|$1,473
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$653
Estimated values
1997 Ford Contour SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$613
|$1,301
|$1,678
|Clean
|$537
|$1,142
|$1,473
|Average
|$384
|$825
|$1,063
|Rough
|$232
|$507
|$653